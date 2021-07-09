ENA Unveils Education Lineup for Emergency Nursing 2021

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Tuesday released its full schedule of educational sessions for Emergency Nursing 2021 – A Hybrid Xperience, which takes place Sept. 22-25.

Known as the premier provider of emergency nursing education, ENA loaded the lineup with more than 100 high-quality presentations, themed learning tracks, hands-on skills development and other learning opportunities over four days for nurses attending EN21 in Orlando or participating virtually as part of ENA's largest hybrid event to date.

"When you think of ENA, you think of education – and Emergency Nursing 2021 will be the can't-miss event of the year for ED nurses focused on expanding their knowledge and skill base," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "Although EN21 represents a long-awaited opportunity to reunite our members, everything centers on the dynamic education that will elevate every emergency nurse who joins us in Orlando or logs on from virtually anywhere in the world to participate."

Mixing interactive sessions, expert-led discussions and clinical presentations, Emergency Nursing 2021 takes a comprehensive approach to giving emergency nurses access to key topics such as pediatric and trauma care, disaster preparedness, bias and inequities in health care, lessons learned from the pandemic and much more.

Additionally, attendees can take part in the always-popular SimWars competition; get hands-on in the cadaver and innovation labs; explore the exhibit hall for education from ENA's industry partners; and learn from the experts during a mock mass casualty incident that emphasizes training and preparation.

ENA also announced internationally acclaimed Dr. Rick Rigsby as the keynote speaker for Emergency Nursing 2021's opening session. Motivated to help people realize their full potential, Rigsby's presentations inspire, motivate and empower his audiences to make an impact in their professional career and personal lives.

The full education schedule can be found here. All EN21 registrations include access to on-demand conference content through Jan. 31.

"ENA packed a lot of great content into four days, so it made perfect sense to give everyone on-demand access into early 2022. It's an added value for sure, but just as important, it provides ongoing education to ED nurses who are so committed to learning because of how it elevates their personal careers and benefits their patients," Kraus added.

Early-bird registration for Emergency Nursing 2021 continues through July 31.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

