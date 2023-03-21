Enable Biosciences Announces Relaunch of Website for Early Detection of Type 1 Diabetes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences, a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative diagnostics, announced the relaunch of its website, type1testing.enablebiosciences.com, which offers an at-home testing kit for the early detection of type 1 diabetes.

Order a diabetes test through Enable Biosciences' newly launched online service.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease affecting over 1.6 million people in the United States. It occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly destroys insulin-producing cells, causing high blood sugar levels and a range of health complications. Early detection is crucial for managing the disease and reducing its impact.

Upon review and approval by a clinician, a testing kit is shipped to the user's home which allows them to send a blood sample back for testing in South San Francisco. The lab then analyzes the sample for the presence of autoantibodies that are indicative of the onset of stage 1 and stage 2 type 1 diabetes. The kit is easy to use and affordable, allowing individuals to take control of their health and seek timely medical intervention if necessary.

The service is provided with support from JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization. JDRF's commitment to reducing barriers and disparities in type 1 diabetes risk screening supports the option for individuals to receive testing kits for as little as $10. In addition, JDRF also operates an educational and awareness program called T1Detect, which provides screening education and opportunities for community support to individuals and their families following testing.

The relaunch of the site coincides with the approval of a new therapy for type 1 diabetes. Tzield (Tepluzimab), a monoclonal antibody, has been shown in clinical trials to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in people 8 or older who have stage 2 T1D. The therapy works by targeting and modulating the immune system. Tzield (Teplizumab) is developed by Provention Bio and co-marketed with Sanofi.

"Teplizumab is the first and only approved therapy that can help delay the onset of type 1 diabetes and potentially reduce the burden of this disease on individuals and families," said Dr. David Seftel, MD, CEO of Enable Biosciences. "We are excited to offer our early detection testing kit to aid in identifying individuals eligible for this therapy that may improve patients' lives."

The Enable Biosciences website is now live and accepting orders for the early detection testing kit. For more information, visit type1testing.enablebiosciences.com .

