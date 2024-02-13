Enable Biosciences Publishes Study Revealing ADAP Technology's Improved Accuracy in T1D Risk Prediction

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences Inc. has shared compelling new data on the performance of its Antibody Detection by Agglutination-PCR (ADAP) technology in accurately predicting the risk of pre-symptomatic Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Detailed findings are presented in the article "Advances in risk predictive performance of pre-symptomatic type 1 diabetes via the multiplex Antibody-Detection-by-Agglutination-PCR (ADAP) assay," published in Frontiers of Endocrinology.

The paper is available online at the following link: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2024.1340436/full .

This pivotal study underscores the ADAP assay's ability to detect islet autoantibodies, which are indicative of a high risk of progression to clinical T1D. By comparing a cohort from the NIDDK's Diabetes Prevention Trial-1 (DPT-1), the assay demonstrated a positive predictive value (PPV) of 68% and a negative predictive value (NPV) of 92%, substantially exceeding the performance metrics of traditional radiobinding assays (RBA).

ADAP's proficiency was highlighted by its identification of multiple islet autoantibodies in 12 progressors that were not detected by RBA, suggesting the ADAP assay's potential to provide an earlier risk assessment compared to conventional methods.

Dr. Jason Tsai, PhD, CTO of Enable Biosciences, elaborates on the significance of the findings: "These study results reinforce the strength of our ADAP technology in early T1D detection. It's a testament to the assay's precision and efficiency. We are proud to offer a tool that can significantly impact public health by facilitating earlier intervention for type 1 diabetes."

With a small blood requirement of only 4 µL and compatibility with standard real-time qPCR instruments, the ADAP assay is both practical and accessible, making it an exceptional choice for clinical application. The test is currently available for clinical use through Enable Biosciences' Clinical Reference Lab, where the test is validated as a Laboratory Developed Test under Enable's CLIA and CAP certifications.

Enable Biosciences continues to lead in the advancement of diabetes diagnostic tools, with the ADAP technology at the center of their efforts to enhance early detection and prevention strategies. The latest study results are expected to further establish the ADAP assay as a key resource in the diabetes care community, supporting earlier and more accurate risk assessment for individuals with pre-symptomatic T1D.

For more insights into Enable Biosciences and the impact of their ADAP technology, please visit www.enablebiosciences.com.

