Enable Biosciences to Support California Department of Public Health's CalScope Program to Survey COVID-19 Antibodies from Infection and Vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences, a South San Francisco diagnostics company and clinical lab, is partnering with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) in a statewide serosurvey program. CalScope will invite more than 200,000 households to submit dried blood samples collected at home using kits co-developed with CDPH and Enable. The samples will then be sent to Enable's South San Francisco lab and tested for the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test will be able to distinguish between antibody responses from natural infection or vaccination and will provide information about the spread of COVID-19 in California and vaccination uptake. The project is a collaborative effort between CDPH, Enable Biosciences, Stanford University, and Gauss Surgical. The first survey period ended on June 15, with second and third enrollment periods to become available through the beginning of 2022.

Enable also provides analytical services for the CDPH's CAPRI study, which examines COVID antibody transmission between new mothers and their newborn children.

"Our reference laboratory will be analyzing tens of thousands of samples collected from families in selected counties with our highly accurate Antibody Detection by Agglutination PCR (ADAP) technology. ADAP is up to 10,000 times more sensitive than current ELISA tests, delivering a high level of accuracy with the convenience of a home-collected dried blood sampling system", explained CEO and Chief Medical Officer David Seftel M.D, M.B.A.

"For CalScope we will be testing for multiple types of antibodies related to SARS-CoV-2 simultaneously" explained Jason Tsai, PhD, Enable Biosciences Chief Technical Officer and co-inventor of ADAP. "The vaccines leave a unique antibody signature that is different from natural infection. Distinguishing between the two immune signatures will provide invaluable information for California's reopening and ongoing public health efforts."

This work builds on previous at-home collection tests developed by Enable Biosciences, including a test for Type 1 diabetes used in T1Detect, a nation-wide screening program that launched in December 2020.

Enable Biosciences is a San Francisco-based diagnostics company commercializing licensed technology from UC Berkeley and Stanford University. Enable develops ultrasensitive and multiplex immunoassays to help diagnose diseases at their earliest and most effectively treatable stages.

