Enabling Shopify at Scale: How TOMS Streamlined Operations with Deck Commerce

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a broader digital transformation initiative, TOMS set out to modernize both its eCommerce experience and operational infrastructure.

After evaluating platforms with CQL, TOMS selected Shopify for its:

Speed to market

Flexibility in managing the storefront experience

Strong ecosystem of integrations and applications

Modern checkout and customer experience capabilities

Shopify provides a scalable foundation for customer engagement. However, like many enterprise brands operating across multiple systems and fulfillment processes, TOMS recognized that post-checkout execution required additional operational coordination.

To support this next phase of growth, TOMS implemented Deck Commerce as the order orchestration layer alongside Shopify.

If managing order complexity, inventory visibility, or fulfillment performance is slowing growth, let's connect. Deck Commerce helps leading brands orchestrate orders, inventory, and fulfillment across systems without costly replatforming, delivering measurable value in weeks, not years. Reach out for a consultation to see what's possible for your operation at DeckCommerce.com.

The Challenge

While TOMS recognized that Shopify would improve the customer-facing commerce experience, several operational challenges remained across fulfillment and backend systems.

Fragmented Order Workflows

Order processing logic was distributed across ERP systems and a legacy OMS, creating operational complexity and requiring ongoing manual intervention.

Limited Inventory Coordination

Inventory visibility across systems and fulfillment processes was difficult to maintain in real time, increasing the risk of inefficiencies, overselling, and order exceptions.

Manual Exception Handling

Operational teams frequently managed routing decisions, updates, and fulfillment exceptions manually, increasing both effort and the potential for inconsistencies.

Scalability Constraints

As TOMS evaluated future fulfillment expansion opportunities, the existing architecture lacked the flexibility required to support additional fulfillment locations and evolving operational models efficiently.

These challenges are increasingly common as brands scale on Shopify. While storefront modernization improves the customer experience, operational complexity across fulfillment, inventory, and backend systems continues to grow behind the scenes.

The Approach

To complement Shopify's storefront capabilities, TOMS implemented Deck Commerce as a centralized orchestration layer responsible for managing post-checkout operations.

This created a separation of responsibilities across the commerce stack:

Shopify

Customer engagement

Storefront management

Checkout and payments

Front-end shopping experiences

Deck Commerce

Order orchestration

Inventory coordination

Fulfillment routing and automation

Operational workflows and exception handling

ERP and Backend Systems

Financial management

Inventory records

Downstream operational processes

Rather than replacing existing systems, Deck Commerce was implemented to coordinate them through a modular and integration-driven architecture.

Implementation

Deck Commerce was integrated into TOMS' Shopify-based environment using pre-built connectors and standardized interfaces.

Key capabilities enabled through the implementation included:

Centralized Order Orchestration

Orders placed through Shopify moved through a unified orchestration workflow, reducing fragmentation across systems and improving operational visibility.

Inventory Visibility Across Systems

Inventory data from ERP and fulfillment systems was coordinated centrally, enabling more accurate availability and fulfillment decisioning.

Across Deck Commerce implementations, brands have reported improvements in inventory exposure exceeding 63%, helping unlock more sellable inventory across channels.

Flexible Fulfillment Logic

Configurable routing rules provided the flexibility to support evolving fulfillment strategies, including future multi-node expansion.

This type of orchestration commonly contributes to:

10–15% reductions in fulfillment costs

Lower operational overhead

More efficient routing decisions

Integrated Payments and ERP Synchronization

Shopify Payments and ERP processes were aligned within the broader order lifecycle to improve operational consistency and reduce maintenance complexity.

Deck Commerce customers commonly report:

30–40% reductions in OMS-related IT overhead

Fewer custom integrations and operational dependencies

Operational Impact

With Shopify and Deck Commerce operating together, TOMS established a more scalable and coordinated commerce environment.

Reduced Manual Intervention

Automated workflows and centralized orchestration reduced operational handoffs and minimized manual exception management.

Across enterprise implementations, Deck Commerce environments commonly achieve:

95–98%+ automation rates

Reduced operational burden during peak demand periods

Improved Fulfillment Reliability

More coordinated inventory and routing logic helped improve fulfillment consistency and reduce operational friction.

Brands leveraging centralized orchestration have reported:

40%+ reductions in cancellation rates

Cancellation rates below 0.5% in high-scale environments

Enhanced Customer Experience

Improved order visibility and fulfillment coordination reduced customer uncertainty throughout the post-purchase journey.

Organizations using Deck Commerce commonly see:

40–70% reductions in WISMO and customer support contacts

More consistent delivery experiences

Improved post-purchase communication workflows

Faster Operational Adaptability

The use of pre-built integrations and modular deployment accelerated implementation timelines while reducing integration complexity.

Deck Commerce deployments are commonly measured in:

Weeks instead of months

Faster onboarding of new channels and fulfillment workflows

Lower disruption during operational changes

Scalable Platform Performance

The architecture now supports future operational expansion, including additional fulfillment nodes, warehouses, stores, and third-party logistics providers.

Deck Commerce infrastructure is designed to support:

High-volume peak demand environments

Distributed fulfillment networks

99.999% platform uptime architecture

Zero-downtime peak event examples across enterprise brands

Conclusion

The combination of Shopify's modern commerce experience, CQL's implementation guidance, and Deck Commerce's orchestration capabilities enabled TOMS to modernize both customer engagement and operational execution.

As more enterprise brands adopt Shopify, the ability to coordinate inventory, fulfillment, and backend systems efficiently is becoming increasingly important to long-term scalability.

By separating storefront engagement from operational orchestration, organizations can improve flexibility, reduce complexity, and better support growth across channels and fulfillment networks.

Deck Commerce is a leading order management platform that enables retailers and direct-to-consumer brands to orchestrate and optimize complex omnichannel operations. Acting as an intelligent layer between ecommerce storefronts, ERP systems, warehouses, and fulfillment partners, Deck Commerce streamlines order processing from purchase through delivery and returns. Its modular, API-first architecture allows brands to integrate quickly, scale efficiently, and improve inventory visibility, fulfillment speed, and customer experience—without replacing existing systems. DeckCommerce.com

SOURCE Deck Commerce