Enceladus Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Major Turbine Pump & Supply

DUBLIN, Ga., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enceladus Partners, a family office focused on partnering with businesses in the lower middle-market, announced it has completed an investment in Major Turbine Pump & Supply in partnership with the Company's founder & owner, Wayne Grosch, and the existing management team.

Major Turbine has established itself as a premier provider and repairer of technical well turbine pumps and parts serving municipal, agriculture, and industrial customers within the mission-critical water infrastructure industry. With more than 35 years of experience, Major Turbine leverages its rapid repair capabilities, on-site machining, and extensive inventory to ensure essential water resources are readily available to support customers vital operations.

The partnership with Enceladus stems from the firm's deep experience partnering with family businesses in the industrial services sector. This collaboration is designed to accelerate Major Turbine's regional growth and expand its technical service capabilities while preserving the high standards of reliability and craftsmanship established by the Grosch family.

"Building Major Turbine has been the highlight of my career, and ensuring it landed in the right hands for its next chapter was paramount," said Wayne Grosch. "Enceladus Partners stood out for their commitment to being genuine stewards of our legacy and their focus on maintaining our high-touch customer service. I am incredibly excited for the next phase of the Company's evolution."

"Major Turbine represents a compelling platform within the critical water services market," said Russ Spieler, Managing Partner of Enceladus Partners. "Wayne has built a business with an unmatched reputation for quality and rapid response times. We are honored to partner with him and the entire Major Turbine team as we invest in the people and operations needed to expand our reach across the Southeast and beyond."

Harbor View Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Major Turbine Pump & Supply on this transaction.

About Major Turbine

Headquartered in Dublin, Georgia, with additional operations in Camilla, Georgia, Major Turbine Pump & Supply is a premier provider of vertical turbine pumps, motors, and gear drives. Since its founding in 1989, the Company has specialized in the custom assembly, repair, and distribution of mission-critical water systems for the agricultural, municipal, and industrial sectors. With extensive on-site machining capabilities and a deep inventory of components, Major Turbine is recognized for its ability to deliver rapid turnaround times and engineered solutions that extend the life of essential water infrastructure across the Southeast. Learn more at majorturbine.com.

About Enceladus Partners

Enceladus Partners is a family office focused on partnering with founders, families, and management teams of small to mid-sized businesses. Investing the firm's capital along with a network of limited partners, their flexible investment approach allows their partners to find the right solution for their needs. The firm is guided by its core values of honesty, integrity, transparency, and open communication. Learn more at EnceladusPartners.com.

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SOURCE Enceladus Partners, LLC