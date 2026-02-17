Enchanted Rock Appoints Niki Herr as Chief Marketing Officer

Herr to lead integrated marketing and communications strategy as company scales presence across critical infrastructure and large-load markets

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, a recognized leader in reliable, large-scale onsite power and microgrid solutions, today announced that Niki Herr has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Herr leads Enchanted Rock's marketing, brand, and communications functions, driving a unified strategy that supports the company's continued growth across data centers, critical infrastructure, and commercial and industrial sectors.

Niki Herr, Chief Marketing Officer, Enchanted Rock

Herr brings extensive experience as a strategic marketing and communications executive across clean energy, technology, and agency leadership. She will be responsible for advancing Enchanted Rock's brand and market positioning, enhancing customer and partner engagement, and building the integrated capabilities needed to support the company's expanding footprint and accelerating demand for flexible onsite power solutions.

"As our business continues to scale and our impact accelerates, clear communication of our strategy and long–term vision with clarity and precision is paramount," said John Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Enchanted Rock. "Niki brings the leadership, experience, and strategic acumen to ensure we continue to engage effectively with customers, partners, policymakers, and the communities that rely on us."

Herr has held senior leadership roles across the energy, technology, and design sectors, including Interpublic Group agencies, Gensler, and Stem, Inc. Throughout her career, she has led integrated go-to-market strategies for global brands and high-growth companies, with a focus on translating complex technologies into clear, differentiated market positions.

"The U.S. energy landscape is at an inflection point, with extraordinary demand driven by electrification and digital infrastructure," said Herr. "Enchanted Rock is uniquely positioned to meet this moment with power solutions that are fast to deploy, resilient, and scalable. I'm excited to help amplify that story and deepen engagement with the customers, partners, and communities we serve."

Enchanted Rock's onsite power platform delivers flexible capacity, primary generation, and resilient backup power through a single solution, enabling customers to operate with greater certainty despite grid constraints, interconnection delays, and growing demand. The company supports data centers, healthcare systems, utilities, manufacturers, and government customers, while also enhancing overall grid reliability through dispatchable, flexible capacity backed by fully integrated operations and maintenance services.

About Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock is a recognized leader in reliable, large-scale onsite power and microgrid solutions, delivering flexible capacity, primary onsite generation, and resilient backup power for critical facilities that face grid constraints, interconnection delays, and outage risks—all through a single platform. Trusted by data centers, healthcare systems, utilities, manufacturers, and government, Enchanted Rock also supports overall grid reliability by providing dispatchable, flexible capacity. Its natural gas generators offer lower-emission power production and a scalable alternative to diesel. All systems are backed by fully integrated operations and maintenance services, including around-the-clock monitoring, predictive maintenance, and support from Enchanted Rock's staffed Microgrid Control Center, supporting performance and rapid response across customer operations. Learn more at www.enchantedrock.com or follow Enchanted Rock on LinkedIn.

