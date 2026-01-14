Enchanted Rock Appoints Regis Malloy Senior Vice President of Data Centers to Support Hyperscale and AI-Driven Growth

Malloy to lead data center practice as operators face speed to power constraints, reliability demands, and accelerated deployment timelines

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, a recognized leader in reliable, large-scale onsite power and microgrid solutions, today announced that Regis Malloy has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Data Centers, leading Enchanted Rock's data center practice, including hyperscaler and colocation facilities.

Regis Malloy, Senior Vice President of Data Centers, Enchanted Rock

Malloy brings a proven track record of driving growth and strategic expansion across the data center ecosystem. In his new role, he will expand Enchanted Rock's engagement with hyperscale, neocloud, enterprise, edge, and public sector data center operators, helping them accelerate time-to-market and unlock constrained power using grid-tied onsite generation.

"The industry has reached a clear inflection point," said Allan Schurr, Chief Operating Officer at Enchanted Rock. "Policy developments and market imperatives increasingly validate the need for onsite generation for large-scale data center operations. Regis brings deep credibility and firsthand experience across the data center landscape, and he will play a critical role in helping customers achieve resilient, deployable solutions that align with utility and grid needs."

Malloy has held senior leadership roles spanning sales, alliances, marketing, product, corporate development, and operations at innovative data center companies including CoreSite, Sabey, Element Critical, and Flexnode. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with hyperscalers, enterprise customers, and federal agencies to deliver infrastructure strategies that balance speed, reliability, and long-term scalability.

"Data center operators are being asked to navigate the complexities of scaling under grid constraints, reliability demands, rapid deployment timelines, and community expectations," said Malloy. "Enchanted Rock's integrated onsite power platform enables data centers to grow responsibly, maintain reliability, and support the grid — turning operational challenges into operating leverage."

Enchanted Rock's onsite power solutions provide primary onsite generation, dispatchable capacity, and resilient backup power through one platform, enabling data centers to move forward despite supply and transmission constraints, interconnection backlogs, and outage risks. These solutions also enable utilities to attract and serve large data center loads in new ways by providing a near-term bridge to permanent grid capacity, along with flexible, dispatchable capacity that supports both local and system-wide grid reliability.

About Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock is a recognized leader in reliable, large-scale onsite power and microgrid solutions, delivering flexible capacity, primary onsite generation, and resilient backup power for critical facilities that face grid constraints, interconnection delays, and outage risks—all through a single platform. Trusted by data centers, healthcare systems, utilities, manufacturers, and government, Enchanted Rock also supports overall grid reliability by providing dispatchable, flexible capacity. Its natural gas generators offer a lower-emission, scalable alternative to diesel. All systems are backed by fully integrated operations and maintenance services, including around-the-clock monitoring, predictive maintenance, and support from Enchanted Rock's staffed Microgrid Control Center, ensuring performance and rapid response across customer operations. Learn more at www.enchantedrock.com or follow Enchanted Rock on LinkedIn.

