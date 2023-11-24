Enchanting Rudolph Christmas Decorations by Gemmy Ready for Takeoff

Bring Timeless Holiday Magic to Your Home

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the season with Gemmy décor inspired by the beloved Christmas television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. From self-inflating Airblown® Inflatables to adorable Animated Plush characters, these captivating decorations will delight Rudolph fans of all ages, available at The Home Depot.

Airblown® Inflatables

It's all fun and Reindeer Games with Gemmy's playful Rudolph®-themed inflatables.

  • Festive Red-And-Green Rudolph: Perfect for incorporating timeless Christmas hues, this inflatable Rudolph® stands 3.5-ft tall and wears a bright green sweater accessorized with a striped red-and-green scarf and a Santa hat.
  • Rudolph Wearing Puffer Vest: Bundled up in a snug red puffer vest, this Rudolph® inflatable delivers cozy Christmas vibes. Standing 5.5-ft tall, Rudolph wears a Santa hat and has a glowing red nose to light up any chilly winter night.
  • Bumble Wearing Puffer Vest: Standing a life-size 6.5-ft tall, the Bumble™ inflatable extends a friendly wave to all passersby. Wearing a blue puffer vest, red scarf, and Santa hat, the Abominable Snow Monster is styled with his goofy trademark expression. Craft a festive scene in your yard by pairing the Puffer Vest Rudolph and Bumble inflatables!

Animated Plush

The Rudolph® and Bumble™ Animated Plush characters dance to holiday tunes and bring the heartwarming spirit of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life.

  • Animated Plush Rudolph: Waddling to the tune of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and complete with a red nose that glows, the Animated Plush Rudolph is dressed in adorable festive pajamas that proclaim "Ready Santa."
  • Animated Plush Bumble: The Abominable Snow Monster Animated Plush wears red suspenders as he moves side-to-side to the cheerful melody of "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas."

Experience the nostalgic joy of Rudolph and Bumble with the enchanting Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® collection from Gemmy, available now in-store and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

