Enchanting Rudolph Christmas Decorations by Gemmy Ready for Takeoff

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the season with Gemmy décor inspired by the beloved Christmas television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. From self-inflating Airblown® Inflatables to adorable Animated Plush characters, these captivating decorations will delight Rudolph fans of all ages, available at The Home Depot.

Airblown® Inflatables

It's all fun and Reindeer Games with Gemmy's playful Rudolph®-themed inflatables.

Festive Red-And-Green Rudolph : Perfect for incorporating timeless Christmas hues, this inflatable Rudolph® stands 3.5-ft tall and wears a bright green sweater accessorized with a striped red-and-green scarf and a Santa hat.

: Perfect for incorporating timeless Christmas hues, this inflatable Rudolph® stands 3.5-ft tall and wears a bright green sweater accessorized with a striped red-and-green scarf and a Santa hat. Rudolph Wearing Puffer Vest : Bundled up in a snug red puffer vest, this Rudolph® inflatable delivers cozy Christmas vibes. Standing 5.5-ft tall, Rudolph wears a Santa hat and has a glowing red nose to light up any chilly winter night.

: Bundled up in a snug red puffer vest, this Rudolph® inflatable delivers cozy Christmas vibes. Standing 5.5-ft tall, Rudolph wears a Santa hat and has a glowing red nose to light up any chilly winter night. Bumble Wearing Puffer Vest: Standing a life-size 6.5-ft tall, the Bumble™ inflatable extends a friendly wave to all passersby. Wearing a blue puffer vest, red scarf, and Santa hat, the Abominable Snow Monster is styled with his goofy trademark expression. Craft a festive scene in your yard by pairing the Puffer Vest Rudolph and Bumble inflatables!

Animated Plush

The Rudolph® and Bumble™ Animated Plush characters dance to holiday tunes and bring the heartwarming spirit of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life.

Animated Plush Rudolph : Waddling to the tune of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and complete with a red nose that glows, the Animated Plush Rudolph is dressed in adorable festive pajamas that proclaim "Ready Santa."

: Waddling to the tune of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and complete with a red nose that glows, the Animated Plush Rudolph is dressed in adorable festive pajamas that proclaim "Ready Santa." Animated Plush Bumble: The Abominable Snow Monster Animated Plush wears red suspenders as he moves side-to-side to the cheerful melody of "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas ."

Experience the nostalgic joy of Rudolph and Bumble with the enchanting Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® collection from Gemmy, available now in-store and online at The Home Depot.

