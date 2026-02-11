Enchanting Travels Releases 2026 Report on the State of Experiential Luxury Travel

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanting Travels, a global leader in luxury custom travel, today released The State of Luxury Experiential Travel , a new proprietary report examining how affluent U.S.-based travelers are redefining luxury travel in 2026. Drawing on internal data from more than 10,000 guests, the report highlights a decisive shift away from status-driven tourism toward deeply personal, expertly curated experiences that prioritize time, privacy, and emotional connection.

Enchanting Travels Luxury Experiential Travel Report

Once defined by what travelers could simply see, luxury travel has evolved into what travelers can feel. According to Enchanting Travels' findings, today's affluent consumers view travel as an investment in their most precious and non-renewable resource: time. As responsibilities grow, so does the demand for seamless logistics, comfort, and peace of mind—driving travelers to rely on trusted experts to design end-to-end journeys.

"Luxury today isn't about excess—it's about intention," said Parik Laxminarayan, CEO and co-founder of Enchanting Travels. "Our guests measure success by emotional return on investment: deeper family bonds, meaningful cultural immersion, and the freedom to be fully present without logistical distractions."

Key findings from the report include:

The Rise of "Frontier Elegance": While heritage destinations like Italy and France remain popular, 2026 is seeing a surge in "frontier elegance"—destinations that pair remote natural settings with high-end, intentional service. Fastest-growing regions include lesser-known areas of Portugal and Canadian and Alaskan expeditions.

While heritage destinations like Italy and France remain popular, 2026 is seeing a surge in "frontier elegance"—destinations that pair remote natural settings with high-end, intentional service. Fastest-growing regions include lesser-known areas of Portugal and Canadian and Alaskan expeditions. A Shift in Seasonality: Data shows a notable change in European travel habits. In 2023, 47% of trips to Europe occurred during peak season; by 2025, that number dropped to 40% as travelers opted for shoulder seasons to avoid crowds.

Data shows a notable change in European travel habits. In 2023, 47% of trips to Europe occurred during peak season; by 2025, that number dropped to 40% as travelers opted for shoulder seasons to avoid crowds. High Emotional ROI: Modern experiential travelers measure success by the depth of connection fostered with family, local culture, and themselves, favoring authentic, small-scale experiences over standard luxury options.

Modern experiential travelers measure success by the depth of connection fostered with family, local culture, and themselves, favoring authentic, small-scale experiences over standard luxury options. Sustainability and Seclusion: Though traditional and boutique hotels are still the most popular option for overnight stays, preference for sustainable and unique accommodations is growing.

About Enchanting Travels Founded in 2004, Enchanting Travels is an award-winning luxury travel provider specializing in private, custom journeys. With a mission to "exceed your travel dreams", the company has helped more than 60,000 guests explore 70+destinations across all seven continents. Enchanting Travels provides seamless, end-to-end service based on deep destination expertise —from highly personalized trip planning to 24/7 in-destination support. As part of the Travelopia portfolio of specialist travel brands, Enchanting Travels is dedicated to delivering extraordinary experiences that enrich lives through the transformative power of travel. For more information, visit www.enchantingtravels.com.

SOURCE Enchanting Travels