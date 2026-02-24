Encompass Health recognized for corporate excellence on Fortune and Forbes 2026 lists

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, today announced it has been named to the Fortune 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list and the Forbes 2026 America's Best Companies list. These distinctions underscore the Company's continued excellence in patient care, corporate culture and long-term performance.

This year marks the sixth consecutive year Encompass Health has been named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list, one of the leading indicators of corporate reputation worldwide. The selection process begins with the largest U.S. companies by revenue and major non-U.S. companies earning more than $10 billion. Those companies are narrowed to the highest-revenue organizations in each industry across 29 countries. Fortune and Korn Ferry then conduct a corporate reputation survey in which executives, directors and analysts evaluate companies on criteria such as management quality, financial soundness, innovation, social responsibility, service quality and global competitiveness. Companies ranking in the top half of their industries earn placement on the World's Most Admired Companies list.

Encompass Health was also named to the Forbes 2026 America's Best Companies list. Forbes uses a broad, data-intensive methodology to evaluate thousands of public and private U.S. companies. To compile the list, Forbes partners with multiple data and analytics firms and aggregates hundreds of measures of company quality, including customer satisfaction, financial performance, leadership consistency, workplace culture, trust indicators, media sentiment and long-term value creation. Millions of data points are analyzed to identify the top 500 companies nationwide.

"These recognitions speak to the exceptional work of our clinicians and the trust we've earned with patients, partners and investors," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health. "We are committed to helping individuals recover and regain independence, and we look forward to extending that commitment to more communities as we grow."

This achievement marks another significant honor for Encompass Health, following numerous recent accolades. View all of Encompass Health's recent awards and recognitions at encompasshealth.com/why-choose-us/awards-accreditation.

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 173 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™ and Forbes' America's Best Companies. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, X, Instagram and Facebook.

