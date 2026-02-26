Encompass Health to participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 10-12, 2026.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 9-9:25 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live and available at investor.encompasshealth.com .

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 173 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™ and Forbes' America's Best Companies. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , X , Instagram and Facebook .

From Fortune.© 2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Encompass Health.

Media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Investor relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.