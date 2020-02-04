Encompass Health to host investor day on March 4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated healthcare services, announced today that it will host an investor day on March 4, 2020. The event, which will be held at The Pierre in New York City, will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions with Mark Tarr, president & CEO; Doug Coltharp, executive vice president & CFO; Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president & president - inpatient hospitals; April Anthony, chief executive officer - home health & hospice; and other members of the Company's leadership team. For those unable to attend in person, live and recorded webcasts of the investor day presentation and accompanying materials will be available at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

Due to limited capacity, investors and analysts who would like to attend must register with Encompass Health's investor relations department by calling 205-970-5576 or by emailing amy.rayborn@encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 133 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

https://www.encompasshealth.com

