Encompass Health to present at BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference being held May 11–13, 2021.

Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

[email protected]

