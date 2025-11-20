Encore Acquires Eclipse, Expanding its Capabilities and Reach in the United Kingdom

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. and BECKENHAM, England, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore, a global leader in event production and technology, today announced that it has acquired Eclipse, a UK-based event production company.

The partnership with Eclipse further strengthens and expands Encore's presence and capabilities in the United Kingdom, one of the world's leading markets for corporate meetings and events. Producing over 400,000 events annually with more than 22,000 across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Encore is focused on evolving to best meet customers wherever and however they choose to connect, delivering exceptional experiences across the globe.

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Encore as we continue to focus on how to best serve customers and partners," said Ben Erwin, President and CEO of Encore. "Eclipse's strong event production expertise, and its leadership in one of the world's premier hubs for corporate meetings and events, serve to enhance Encore's global offering. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership creates and thrilled to welcome Eclipse to the Encore family."

"Joining Encore opens up exciting new opportunities for our team and our clients," said Robin Purslow, CEO of Eclipse. "With Encore's global resources and expertise, we'll be able to deliver even greater solutions to our valued customers and venue partners in the UK and beyond, while maintaining the creative strengths and trusted relationships Eclipse is known for. I'm truly excited about the possibilities for our business and our team members."

Founded in 1988, Eclipse provides expertise in production capability, scenic services and in-house creative skills. The company has strong venue relationships with high-profile stadiums and hotels in London, as well as marquee direct client partnerships.

About Encore

Encore is a global leader in event production, supporting meeting and event professionals with event technology, production, tradeshow and exhibition services. With unmatched capabilities, a hospitality mindset and award-winning customer service, Encore is the trusted partner for more than 2,200 premier hotels and venues worldwide, serving thousands of customers and interacting with 25 million people annually. Encore is one of the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and has been a certified Great Place To Work™ for four years running, a recognition that highlights the company's continual investments in its talented workforce as the key to unlocking event customers' greatest successes. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Illinois, and operates in 21 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at encoreglobal.com and connect with Encore on LinkedIn.

About Eclipse

Eclipse is a leading creative technical production company, supporting clients with creative concepts and technical solutions for their events. Based in the United Kingdom, but operating globally, Eclipse is well versed in providing clients with high quality event solutions regardless of location. Whether it's a conference, awards evening, product launch, gala dinner, press day or fashion show, the experienced Eclipse production teams work with clients to create the perfect event.

