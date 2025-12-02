Encore Announces Acquisition of FIRST, a Leading Global Brand Experience Agency

Transaction Expands Encore's In-Venue Event Services.

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore, a global leader in event production and technology, today announced the acquisition of FIRST, a global leader in event marketing and brand experiences. The acquisition expands Encore's global network and continues its mission to best serve customers on their event journey by delivering a full range of events and solutions across any location.

With nearly 15 years of expertise in outsourced delivery models and a 30-year legacy in the industry, FIRST has a proven track record of managing dedicated teams that elevate B2B event programs worldwide. With offices in New York, London and Singapore, FIRST combines global reach with local expertise to deliver innovative, scalable solutions for corporate campuses and project-based event planning and production, supporting more than 15,000 events annually.

"The FIRST embedded corporate campus team model and strong customer relationships across technology, financial and professional services are a complement to Encore's global event production capabilities," said Ben Erwin, President and CEO of Encore. "Together, with their talented team of senior leaders and industry experts, we'll deliver even more value to customers — on-site, off-site, and anywhere events are held."

This strategic combination further enhances Encore's ability to serve customers across key global markets. By blending Encore's global footprint with the FIRST embedded on-campus model, the combined organization will be able to serve customers in more innovative ways across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

"We're thrilled to join Encore and bring our embedded solutions model and full-service agency expertise to an even broader customer base," said Maureen Ryan Fable, CEO of FIRST. "Our team's ability to integrate seamlessly into a customer's culture ensures every event feels authentic to each organization's brand. Combined with Encore's global reach and resources, we are poised to continue delivering exceptional experiences, through both embedded teams and project-based event design and delivery, for our partners to make sure their visions shine."

About Encore

Encore is a global leader in event production, supporting meeting and event professionals with event technology, production, tradeshow and exhibition services. With unmatched capabilities, a hospitality mindset and award-winning customer service, Encore is the trusted partner for more than 2,200 premier hotels and venues worldwide, serving thousands of customers and interacting with 25 million people annually. Encore is one of the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and has been a certified Great Place To Work™ for four years running, a recognition that highlights the company's continual investments in its talented workforce as the key to unlocking event customers' greatest successes. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Illinois, and operates in 21 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at encoreglobal.com and connect with Encore on LinkedIn.

About FIRST

FIRST is a leading global brand experience agency providing content, creative, digital technology, management and delivery and data and insights. Operating as a full-service agency partner or as embedded specialist talent, FIRST brings brands and people together through creative, connected experiences. FIRST is headquartered in New York City and operates across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific with more than 800 team members, FIRST works with clients across industries including financial services, technology, media, aerospace, healthcare and the professional services sector. Learn more at firstagency.com and connect with FIRST on LinkedIn.

