Encore Leverages AI Tools to Reshape Events for Gen Z

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the events industry adapts to a rapidly changing landscape, Encore, a global full-service event production partner, is leading the way in creating accessible and inclusive AI solutions that support Gen Z in an era of constant screen time and tech immersion.

The latest Encore Planner Pulse survey1 reveals that almost 50% of event planners are using or dabbling with AI in some capacity yet a small percentage are actively using it (11%). From real-time translations to personalized content and session summaries, AI is shaping how planners connect with attendees and Encore is at the forefront of integrating new AI-driven technologies into events.

"Gen Z expects fast, intuitive, and personalized experiences that reduce friction and support different ways of processing information. And increasingly, all audiences are feeling the effects of information overload," said Christopher Baron, senior director of innovation at Encore. "Our goal at Encore is to design solutions that meet these needs holistically using AI and digital tools to inform, but also to simplify, and connect."

Meeting the Moment: Designing Events for Distinct Needs and Shared Impact

Born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, Gen Z currently represents 27% 2 of the global workforce and is projected to become the largest generation in the workplace by 2030 3 .

of the global workforce and is projected to become the largest generation in the workplace by 2030 . With 53% of Gen Z now self-identifying as neurodivergent, 3 their preference for short-form, visual-first content and interactive formats like livestreams and polls highlights the need for events that are fast, accessible and sensory-aware.

their preference for short-form, visual-first content and interactive formats like livestreams and polls highlights the need for events that are fast, accessible and sensory-aware. Neurodivergent individuals, including those with autism, ADHD, and dyslexia, face challenges in digital environments, such as sensory overload, inconsistent navigation, and unreadable text.

These challenges are increasingly shared by broader audiences due to the cognitive fatigue associated with high screen time and digital multi-tasking. In fact, around 50% of Americans regularly use subtitles when watching TV, with usage rising to 70% among Gen Z and 53% among Millennials4. On a popular streaming platform, 85% of UK users opt for captions to improve comprehension and focus5. This behavior reflects a broader shift in how people engage with content favoring clarity, accessibility, and flexibility.

Encore AI Accessibility Toolkit

"Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do at Encore. Every touchpoint, from planning to post-event, is shaped by deep insights into what our customers need and value," said Jill Hunt, vice president of customer experience at Encore. "We study our customers' needs constantly, and it informs how we lead the industry forward."

The Encore suite of AI-powered accessibility solutions is designed to support the realities of modern life where attendees may be multitasking, stepping out to take calls, or toggling between screens.

AI Transcription Services. Near-simultaneous closed-captioning in over 50 languages, viewable on personal devices, screens, or event apps. Captions can be repurposed into marketing or educational content, extending event impact.

Near-simultaneous closed-captioning in over 50 languages, viewable on personal devices, screens, or event apps. Captions can be repurposed into marketing or educational content, extending event impact. AI Translation Services. Real-time audio translations and multilingual captions, customizable to industry-specific terminology; seamlessly integrates with platforms like Chime Live ® . Designed to support a wide range of attendees, including those who are neurodivergent or hard of hearing, by reducing cognitive overload and improving clarity.

Real-time audio translations and multilingual captions, customizable to industry-specific terminology; seamlessly integrates with platforms like Chime Live . Designed to support a wide range of attendees, including those who are neurodivergent or hard of hearing, by reducing cognitive overload and improving clarity. AI Session Summaries. AI-driven live speech analysis that generates idea clouds, transcripts, and key takeaways. Ideal for planners seeking post-event ROI and content reuse.

To learn more about Encore Digital and AI solutions, visit Encore AI Solutions.

