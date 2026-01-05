Encore Names Evan Swidler Chief Human Resources Officer

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore, a global leader in event production and technology, announced that Evan Swidler has been named Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective January 5, 2026.

Swidler, a seasoned leader with expertise in cultural transformation, talent development and operational discipline, brings capabilities to support Encore's belief that its talent is the heart of the company. His experience spans large public and privately-owned companies in healthcare and technology.

Evan Swidler

"Our success in creating extraordinary event experiences is a credit to our team members, and Evan's vision for building a high-performing, hospitality-minded culture will strengthen the way we serve customers to deliver world-class events across the globe," said Ben Erwin, President and CEO at Encore. "His appointment reflects our commitment to a culture where team members will power our next chapter of growth."

Most recently, Swidler served as Chief People Officer for Circana, a global analytics and technology company, where he led all HR functions. Under his leadership, he oversaw the integration of multiple acquisitions, led a series of transformational HR programs to enhance the employee experience, increase global career growth, and foster company culture alongside the introduction of the Circana brand.

Swidler previously served as CHRO at ATI Physical Therapy, Senior Vice President of HR at The Nielsen Company, and spent the first decade of his career at Accenture in their Management Consulting practice. He earned both his bachelor's degree in industrial psychology and master's degree in HR & Employee Relations from the University of Illinois.

"I'm thrilled to join Encore and build upon its terrific foundation. Encore has much to celebrate in being one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®, but it's clear the culture is to innovate further in creating programs to attract, develop and retain the industry's best workforce," said Evan Swidler, Chief Human Resources Officer at Encore. "I look forward to learning more about Encore, listening to feedback, and partnering with our leaders to create even more opportunities for our team members."

About Encore

Encore is a global leader in event production, supporting meeting and event professionals with event technology, production, tradeshow and exhibition services. Known for its award-winning customer service, the company is guided by its purpose to connect and inspire, supporting more than 2,200 premier event venues, including hotels, convention centers and corporate campuses worldwide. Encore is one of the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and has been a certified Great Place To Work™ for four years running, reflecting the company's investment in its people as the foundation of customer success. Headquartered in Schiller Park, Illinois, Encore operates in 22 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at encoreglobal.com and connect with Encore on LinkedIn.

