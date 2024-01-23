Encore Fiduciary (Formerly Euclid Fiduciary) Releases Authoritative Benchmark Survey on Recordkeeping Fees for Large Defined Contribution Plans

News provided by

Specialty Program Group

23 Jan, 2024, 08:01 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Encore Fiduciary, formerly known as Euclid Fiduciary, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), is pleased to announce the release of a valuable resource and risk management tool for large defined contribution plan fiduciaries: The Encore Fiduciary Large-Plan Recordkeeping Benchmark Survey. Authored by Daniel Aronowitz, President of Encore Fiduciary, this study accompanied by a detailed whitepaper, offers a comprehensive benchmark of the recordkeeping fees paid by sponsors of large defined contribution benefit plans.

This survey, which draws on data from over 2,500 large plans with assets exceeding $100 million, and over 1,000 participants for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022, seeks to provide clarity and understanding in the complex landscape of recordkeeping fees. It's a valuable tool for plan sponsors, enabling them to make informed decisions and understand the appropriate costs associated with recordkeeping services.

Daniel Aronowitz, President of Encore Fiduciary, emphasizes the importance of this study: "Our survey offers an unprecedented level of insight and perspective in an area that has been a source of litigation risk for many plan sponsors. Our objective was to empower plan sponsors with the knowledge to make better fiduciary decisions and navigate the often-challenging terrain of fiduciary responsibilities. We also wanted to lower litigation risk for plan sponsors by providing a reliable benchmark that validates the cost of plan administration and recordkeeping for large defined contribution plans."

The survey is more than just a response to the wave of fiduciary imprudence lawsuits seen in recent years. The Encore recordkeeping benchmark provides concrete, reliable data for plans fiduciaries to understand what similarly sized plans are paying for recordkeeping services. This allows plans sponsors to meet fiduciary obligations to act in the best interests of their plans participants.

 "This recordkeeping survey is a testament to Encore Fiduciary's commitment to serving as thought leaders and advocates in the fiduciary space. We are not just providing data; we are offering insights and guidance to help plan sponsors safeguard their interests and those of their participants, said Christopher Treanor, President and CEO of SPG.

Download Encore Fiduciary's Benchmark Survey.
To learn more about Encore Fiduciary visit encorefiduciary.com.

Euclid Fiduciary Rebranded to Encore Fiduciary

Euclid Fiduciary is pleased to announce a significant milestone: the company is now rebranded as Encore Fiduciary. This rebranding is more than just a change in name; it represents an evolution in the company's vision and commitment in the fiduciary management sector. Encore's new identity is not only a symbol of change but also a testament to growth and expansion, a result of the partnership with Specialty Program Group (SPG).

With the support of SPG, Encore is poised to scale new heights in capabilities and reach. This strategic alliance with SPG provides Encore with a range of resources and opportunities, enabling it to expand its services and market influence.

While embracing this new chapter, Encore Fiduciary assures its clients and partners that its core values and dedication to providing expert solutions will remain unchanged. The transition to Encore brings with it a reinforcement of these values, now coupled with greater opportunities for innovation and service excellence. The rebranding reflects a commitment to maintain the essence of what has always defined the company, while opening new avenues for growth and success. To learn more about this exciting rebranding visit encorefiduciary.com/euclid-is-now-encore/

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Encore Fiduciary

Encore Fiduciary, the new identity of Euclid Fiduciary is a division of Specialty Program Group that serves as a leading provider of fiduciary liability insurance for America's employee benefit plan sponsors and fiduciaries. The Encore Fiduciary team is known for its fiduciary expertise, thought leadership, and advocacy for America's plan sponsors.  For more information contact Daniel Aronowitz at [email protected]  or John O'Brien at [email protected].

CONTACT:
SPG Media: Christopher Lamitola
Phone: 908-790-6749
[email protected] 

Encore Fiduciary: John O'Brien
Phone: 571.730.4810
[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group

Also from this source

Specialty Program Group LLC Announces Acquisition of Assets of Disaster Recovery Services, LLC, Expanding its Specialty Portfolio

Specialty Program Group LLC Announces Acquisition of Assets of Disaster Recovery Services, LLC, Expanding its Specialty Portfolio

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage, underwriting and consulting facilities, announced today the...
Specialty Program Group Elevates its Sports and Entertainment Portfolio with the Acquisition of the Assets of Insurance Allies LLC

Specialty Program Group Elevates its Sports and Entertainment Portfolio with the Acquisition of the Assets of Insurance Allies LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced that it has acquired...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.