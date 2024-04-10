Specialty Program Group Welcomes Jennifer Spindler as New Chief Product Officer for the US Market

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage, underwriting and consulting facilities, announced the appointment of Jennifer Spindler as Chief Product Officer in the US. Spindler will be based in New Jersey and report to Jonah Lipin, SPG's Chief Marketing Officer. Spindler will lead the design and construction of new insurance products and capabilities expansion to SPG's portfolio of specialty risk solutions in the US.

"SPG is committed to developing innovative products that support our business leaders expand their offerings to the markets they serve," said Lipin. "Jennifer's extensive expertise will be instrumental in our ability to remain nimble and offer tailored solutions as risks continue to evolve and new opportunities emerge."

Spindler brings to SPG a wealth of experience, with a career spanning over two decades in the insurance sector, predominantly focusing on developing and executing new capabilities. She most recently worked as a Senior Director, Head of Underwriting at Lemonade, where she was responsible for all non-rate initiatives to ensure profitable growth for over a $700 million book of business and management of the strategic underwriting team.

Prior to working at Lemonade, Spindler served in senior underwriting positions for PURE and Chubb. She graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA with a BA in Business Administration and Sociology.

Jennifer Spindler's extensive experience in product development and strategic underwriting will be invaluable to the SPG leadership team as they enhance their capabilities and innovate within the specialty insurance market.

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

