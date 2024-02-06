Specialty Program Group Acquires the Assets of Buttine Underwriters Agency, Strengthening Its Sports and Entertainment Vertical

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage, underwriting and consulting facilities, announced the acquisition of the assets of Buttine Underwriters Agency LLC (BUA), a premier provider of Event Cancellation and Prize & Promotion Insurance solutions. This acquisition signifies SPG's continued investment in the highly attractive sports and entertainment industry segment, underscoring its commitment to growth and diversification in specialty insurance services.

BUA's ShowDown Event Cancellation program is known for providing comprehensive cancellation coverage for a range of events including tradeshows, meetings, conventions, expositions, consumer shows, sporting events, and entertainment events. BUA's Prize & Promotion Insurance Services' expertise applies to Prize, Bonus and Redemption insurance. As a strategic partner, SPG will enable BUA to develop new products, expand distribution channels and amplify marketing capabilities, allowing it to expand its reach and offer additional solutions to its customer base.

"The acquisition of BUA represents a key strategic enhancement to our portfolio, particularly in the sports and entertainment sectors. Their great reputation, proven track record and expertise are invaluable assets as we continue to grow and diversify our services," said Christopher Treanor, President & CEO of SPG.

R. Audet, President of BUA, adds, "Joining forces with SPG opens up exciting new possibilities for BUA. Their vast resources and network will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and allow us to scale new heights in the insurance industry, particularly within our specialized sectors."

The partnership between SPG and BUA promises to bring forth innovative insurance solutions and unparalleled service to clients in the sports and entertainment industries.

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Buttine Underwriters Agency (BUA)

Founded in 2003, Buttine Underwriters Agency LLC (BUA) is a New Hampshire-based Managing General Agency recognized for its specialization in the insurance industry. BUA's Event Cancellation division caters to the needs of various events, including tradeshows, meetings, conventions, and sporting and entertainment events, by offering cancellation coverage. Additionally, BUA's Prize & Promotion Insurance Services division provides targeted insurance solutions for promotional events. This comprehensive approach positions BUA as a versatile and expert player in the specialty insurance market. For more detailed information about BUA, visit buainsurance.com or prizeins.com.

