Endeavor Unveils Mueller's Newest Luxury Apartment Community, Solomon

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Real Estate Group is pleased to announce that its newest apartment community, Solomon, is opening and welcoming residents this month.

"Solomon has a high-end feel with market-leading finishes and amenities that residents will love," Collin Aufhammer, Vice President of Development, said. "The community is perfect for residents seeking the close proximity to amenities of the urban Mueller neighborhood but without having to pay the high prices of Downtown Austin for that sort of lifestyle."

Professionally managed by Greystar, Solomon is comprised of 369 apartment homes in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts that range from approximately 500 to 1,340 sq. ft. The residences feature smart home technology including Bluetooth-enabled entry locks, Wi-Fi-enabled lights, smart thermostats and USB ports throughout powered by AT&T Fiber. Other features include built-in serving bars and wine fridges, premium wood-look floors, custom full-height cabinets with brass pulls, large windows for natural light, custom closet shelving, and oversized laundry rooms.

The rooftop pool and amenity deck steals the show with 270-degree views, a 25-foot video display, outdoor grilling and dining areas, and a 1,300-square foot resort-style covered cabana lounge. The content creation room and podcast studio are unique to the submarket, giving creative residents a place to hone their craft. Other amenities onsite include a state-of-the-art fitness center, two activated courtyards with outdoor living and coworking spaces, a clubroom with kitchen and gaming/TV area, and a fifth floor sky lounge with kitchen and entertaining spaces and direct pool area access. Residents have access to 1GB Wi-Fi throughout the common areas.

Solomon will also have onsite retail and will be home to a new location of Fresa's Restaurant coming soon. The Mueller neighborhood provides plenty of additional dining and nightlife options including Paco's Tacos, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Chilantro, WitchCraft Tap Room & Bottle Shop, Lazarus Brewing Co. and more. Recreational amenities include Alamo Cinema & Drafthouse, Mueller Lake Park and trails, Texas Farmers Market at Mueller, The Thinkery, Morris Williams Golf Course, and Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, among others. The community is conveniently located just two minutes from I-35 and is a short drive from Downtown Austin.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit solomonatx.com or call 512-817-1092.

