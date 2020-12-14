China produces 3.5 times as much grain, tubers, and legumes as it did in 1960 which is double the increase that the world has experienced during this period.

In 2019, the total amount of grain, tubers, and legumes produced in China topped 663.85 billion kg.

The historic 16 consecutive years of plentiful harvests that the nation has enjoyed have resulted in ample choices for its people and its citizens' diets tend to be more balanced than average.

The 209 kg's worth of grain, tubers, and legumes that China possessed per capita per year when its population stood at 540 million grew to 472 kg's worth as its population expanded to 1.4 billion, exceeding the internationally recognized 400-kg security line 505 kg of vegetables, 184 kg of fruit, and nearly 50 kg of meat were produced in 2018 per capita.

Engel's coefficient continues to decline and the country's citizens no longer need to worry about how to feed and clothe themselves.

Agricultural science and technology is gradually advancing. China's high-quality farmland covers area approximately equal to that of the Red Sea and its effectively irrigated farmland covers area equivalent to 21 times that of Lake Baikal.

China provides an increasing amount of subsidies for agricultural machinery every year. The comprehensive cultivation and harvest mechanization rate currently exceeds 70 percent for its major crops.

Scientific cultivation has improved agricultural output and made it possible to harvest crops on relatively unfertile land.

Agricultural taxes have been completely abolished in China.

A procurement system that covers grain, tubers, and legumes ensures stable prices and helps make it possible for China's citizens to enjoy an abundance of food.

[Ending poverty in China: Data speak] How does China feed its 1.4 billion citizens? http://p.china.org.cn/2020-12/14/content_77009695.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn