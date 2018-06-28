Endotronix Joins American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation to Broaden the Use of Guideline-Based Care for Heart Failure Patients

In the US, nearly 6 million people suffer from heart failure and it is the leading cause of hospitalization in people over the age of 651. With high mortality rates, frequent hospital readmissions and annual treatment costs over $31B in the U.S., there is a need for better proactive management and coordination of care for patients with chronic heart failure1,2.

The collaboration between Endotronix and the Association aims to shift the heart failure care paradigm and improve at-home care management by coupling Endotronix's Cordella System with the Association's patient education materials and content.

Endotronix joins the Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation Innovators Network with a comprehensive heart failure management system, designed to streamline clinical workflow. The Cordella System allows physicians to effectively scale HF management with the Association's comprehensive CarePlans and education materials to improve patient outcomes. The easy-to-use system extends clinical care into the home by collecting and securely transmitting daily patient clinical data and insights to the clinician, which enable guideline-directed medical therapy. For suitable patients, the system seamlessly integrates pulmonary artery (PA) pressure data with a proprietary wireless, implantable sensor that is currently in late-stage clinical development. Clinical studies have demonstrated that PA pressure-guided management can reduce HF-related hospitalizations by 37% and provide a mortality benefit3,4.

"This collaboration with the American Heart Association is essential as we strive to extend high-quality care into the home to improve the standard of care for chronic heart failure patients," said Harry Rowland, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of Endotronix. "As we begin commercialization, it is exciting to see the impact this integration is having on strengthening the communication between heart failure patients and their clinicians, enhancing coordinated care that improves outcomes and ultimately allowing patients to enjoy life again."

The Cordella System is currently in commercial use in the U.S. The targeted launch is expected to accelerate in anticipation of the U.S. Pivotal Study for the Cordella Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor, which is planned for the near future. Endotronix's goal to advance the treatment of heart failure took a leap forward this January when they announced their successful First-in-Human (FIH) implantation of the Cordella PA Pressure Sensor and initiation of the SIRONA FIH clinical trial.

Endotronix, Inc., a digital health, medtech company, is developing an integrated platform to provide comprehensive, reimbursable health management tools for patients suffering from chronic heart failure. The company's comprehensive solution includes a cloud-based disease management data system and outpatient hemodynamic management with a breakthrough implantable wireless pulmonary artery sensor for early detection of worsening heart failure.

