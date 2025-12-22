Endurance Claims "Vehicle Protection Provider of the Year" Title at 2025 Automotive Awards

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance Warranty Services is closing out 2025 with another industry win, earning Provider of the Year from the Automotive Awards.

Endurance has been recognized as the "Vehicle Protection Plan Provider of the Year (USA)" from the 2025 Automotive Awards, presented by Corporate Vision.

This marks the third straight year Endurance has earned honors from the Automotive Awards, highlighting a year of continued growth, national campaigns, and expanded customer education and self-service tools. The company also received three Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs and two Stevie® Awards for sales and customer service excellence in 2025.

CEO Justin C. Thomas was featured in Corporate Vision Magazine, spotlighting the winners, and shared how Endurance is helping today's drivers navigate a constantly changing automotive industry. "Winning this award affirms our core belief that vehicle protection should be simple, transparent, and built around real drivers," said Thomas. "Every plan we deliver reflects that commitment, from how we quote coverage and assist customers to how we pay claims."

Thomas continued: "Moving into early 2026, our focus is on strengthening the customer experience, from refining our protection plans to improving the tools and technology that support drivers throughout their ownership journey."

The Automotive Awards spotlight leading organizations across the industry, from protection plan providers to rental fleets and beyond. Each winner was selected for their innovation, impact, and day-to-day value to customers. Awards Coordinator Melissa Bramall added: "Our winners certainly know their trade… Their clients receive best-in-class services at competitive rates, experience that can't be matched, and, of course, award-winning dedication."

The Awards are hosted by Corporate Vision Magazine, a monthly publication from AI Global Media that spotlights innovation and excellence in the global corporate space. To learn more or view the full list of 2025 winners, visit: https://www.corporatevision-news.com/awards/global-automotive-awards.

About Endurance Vehicle Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts, offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service, in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

As a founding RepairPal Elite Partner, Endurance collaborates on nationwide initiatives to improve the repair experience and expand consumer access to certified, high-quality repair facilities. This partnership gives customers access to thousands of certified shops and supports shared efforts to build trust and transparency in automotive repair.

Learn more at www.endurancewarranty.com.

