Energage Names Aprio, LLP, Winner of The 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

ATLANTA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, LLP proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, presented by Energage , a leading organization dedicated to fostering exceptional workplace cultures. This accolade underscores Aprio's commitment to cultivating an environment where team members thrive and excel.

The Top Workplaces program is renowned for identifying and celebrating organizations with exemplary workplace cultures. Aprio stood out among the 42,000 invited participants for its outstanding commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. Winners are selected based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey meticulously crafted by Energage, which evaluates 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. Top Workplace awards recognize Aprio's dedication to expanding its people-first culture and creating long-term value for clients, teams and communities.

"This award is a testament to how our firm harnesses the power of 'One Aprio' to build an environment that fosters both support and innovation," said Richard Kopelman , CEO & Managing Partner. "Our team members are the heart of Aprio, and it's their dedication, creativity and teamwork that have built this incredible workplace culture."

At Aprio, team members are supported by its multifaceted initiatives to enrich the employee experience. The Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are central to this commitment, providing platforms for collaboration, advocacy and community-building among employees. Complementing this, Aprio has established a dedicated Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI&B) Council, driving initiatives to foster inclusivity, diversity and equity across the organization. The firm prioritizes employee well-being through robust support resources, including comprehensive wellness programs, career coaching and learning and development opportunities. Through these initiatives, Aprio not only cultivates a culture of belonging and empowerment but also sets a standard for promoting employee well-being within the workplace and beyond.

"By creating a nurturing, purpose-driven, diverse and inclusive culture, our team members have the tools and support they need to provide unmatched service to our clients," said Larry Sheftel , Chief Human Resources Officer. "From wellness programming to life and career resources, I am proud of our consistent dedication and innovative opportunities to enhance the employee experience at Aprio."

Aprio has been awarded top workplace awards nationally and regionally across the U.S. The firm was named a Top Five Workplace in Atlanta by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Healthiest Employees by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, a 2023 Top Workplace for DE&I Practices by Top Workplaces, a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2022 , and received recognition on Vault's Top Accounting 25 list , which ranks the best accounting firms to work for in 2024. Aprio consistently ranks as a top firm for wellness, the hiring process, and culture.

