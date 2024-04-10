ENERGAGE NAMES FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION A WINNER OF THE 2024 TOP WORKPLACES USA FOR 4TH STRAIGHT TIME

MADISON, Wis., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has announced it has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. This marks the fourth year in a row that Fairway has earned this award.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"We at Fairway are honored to earn this award for four years running now," said Julie Fry, Fairway's Chief People and Engagement Officer. "Knowing the winners are based on employee feedback makes it all that more meaningful."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation