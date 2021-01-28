Energage Names Leaf Home Solutions™ a Winner of the 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Leaf Home Solutions™ has announced it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. Additionally, the Leaf Home Solutions' leadership team is honored to be recognized with a Culture Excellence award in the Clued-In Leaders category.

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks, such as strong values, strong communication, and an emphasis on innovation and effective operation.

Leaf Home Solutions has long placed an emphasis upon employee satisfaction, and it strives to create an interconnected, family-like atmosphere—even while its employees made the switch to virtual operations to combat the hurdles presented by a global pandemic.

"It is amazing to see that we have maintained such a strong, people-first culture while working from home," comments Jeff Beck, CEO at Leaf Home Solutions. "Through virtual communication platforms like Slack and Zoom, our team has continued to focus on its strengths: communication and teamwork. It is an honor to be recognized by Top Workplaces for our culture, as we truly believe that is what makes our company special."

"It's all about our people, and how we work together to solve problems and innovate."

Parent brand Leaf Home Solutions encompasses several sub-brands, including LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, and Leaf Home Water Solutions. The company boasts more than 100 local offices across the U.S. and Canada, with a team of more than 2,000 employees supporting its operations.

ABOUT LEAF HOME SOLUTIONS

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services and talent management, combined with our action-oriented culture fueled by our "today-not-tomorrow" mantra, are our major sources of competitive advantage and continue to underpin our rapid growth.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

For more information, contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Leaf Home Solutions