Energizer Portable Power Series Delivers Standout Black Friday Performance in the U.S.

Energizer magnetic power banks and wireless charging stands rank among top sellers at Best Buy, as TennRich prepares to expand in-store presence and unveils next-generation charging solutions at CES 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TennRich International Corp., a licensed partner of Energizer, reported strong Black Friday performance for Energizer Portable Power products across the U.S., driven by robust consumer demand through leading retail partner Best Buy.

Energizer’s Black Friday best sellers, including magnetic power banks and 3-device wireless charging stands, lead the brand’s charging upgrade across the U.S. market.

During the sales period, Energizer portable power products ranked among the top three brands in Best Buy's charging and power accessories category, with magnetic wireless power banks and multi-device charging solutions emerging as top performers—underscoring strong consumer preference for compact, high-performance charging solutions under the Energizer brand.

Best-Selling Energizer Portable Power Products

Magnetic Fast-Charge Power Banks

QM10010PQ – 10,000mAh

15W magnetic wireless charging and 20W USB-C Power Delivery, housed in a compact design with an LCD display for real-time power monitoring.

QM10081PQ – 10,000mAh

A travel-ready design combining 15W magnetic wireless charging with 20W PD fast output in a slim, portable form.

QM5081PQ – 5,000mAh

Ultra-thin at just 0.35 inches, offering 15W wireless and 20W PD fast charging for everyday portability.

Ultimate 3-Device Charging Stands

WCP309

Designed specifically for the Apple ecosystem, this stand features a precision magnetic ring for iPhone's magnetic alignment, along with a dedicated charging pad for AirPods and Apple Watch. Supports 15W phone charging, 5W earbuds, and 2.5W smartwatch charging, with case-friendly support up to 4mm.

WCP310

Featuring strong magnetic attachment for iPhone, a foldable travel-ready design, and multi-device charging for earbuds, and Apple Watch.

WCP312

A sleek desktop solution featuring Qi-certified 15W fast wireless charging for smartphones, earbuds, and Apple Watch, complemented by LED charging indicators and a compact, modern design for home or office use.

Expanded Retail Presence and Product Innovation for 2026

Building on its strong Black Friday performance, TennRich plans to significantly expand the in-store presence of Energizer Portable Power products across Best Buy locations, with the rollout expected to be completed by Q2 2026. Alongside this retail expansion, TennRich will continue advancing its product innovation roadmap, focusing on slimmer, more compact designs, integrated displays for real-time charging insights, and built-in cables for enhanced portability and convenience. Together, these initiatives underscore TennRich's commitment to delivering powerful, intuitive charging solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's connected consumers.

Meet the Future of Charging at CES 2026

Consumers, retail partners, and media are invited to explore Energizer's best-selling products and upcoming innovations at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Contact us for more details!

South Hall 2 – Booth 36418

About Energizer

Energizer is a global leader in the dynamic business of providing power solutions with a full portfolio of products including Energizer® brand battery products Energizer® MAX® premium alkaline; Energizer® Ultimate Lithium™; Energizer® Advanced Lithium; rechargeable batteries and charging systems; and portable flashlights and lanterns. Energizer continues to fulfill its role as a technology innovator by redefining power banks and wireless charging solutions to meet people's active lifestyle needs for today and tomorrow with Energizer® power banks for rechargeable portable devices. Energizer's redefining where energy, technology and freedom meet to bring to market consumer-focused products that power the essential devices that help people stay connected and on the go at work and at play, even in emergency situations.

About TennRich

TennRich International Corporation is a global leader in energy solutions, specializing in product development and global distribution of advanced portable power products in Consumer electronics. As a long-term licensed partner of Energizer, TennRich delivers innovative, reliable, and user-friendly energy solutions to markets worldwide. Visit us at www.energizerpowerpacks.com

