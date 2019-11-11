Energy-based Technologies Emerge as the Next Paradigm of Treatment for Skin Conditions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare has evolved from a procedure volume-driven system to quality medicine and outcome-based system. If the focus is on improving the quality of outcomes and the health of a defined population, the cost per capita for delivering care will reduce. In line with this need, many physicians from different specialties have started incorporating non-invasive, energy-based technologies (lasers, light and energy-based devices) that can help address signs of aging skin, such as age spots, wrinkles, skin laxity from the loss of collagen and elastin, cellulite, vascular conditions, and other indications of aged and unhealthy skin.

Frost & Sullivan's three Invitation Only: Virtual Think Tanks cover diverse topics in life sciences, including the challenges in treating skin of color, building a future-proof practice, and identifying natural solutions to revive elastin and collagen proteins.

To download the complimentary white papers, please visit:

www.frost.com/elastinproduction

www.frost.com/futureproof

www.frost.com/skinofcolortreatment

"In offering energy-based treatments, clinicians have options such as Radio Frequency based micro-needling, fractional CO 2 laser and other multi-application modalities such as IPL and vascular lasers," explained Patrick Riley, Transformational Health, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Ancillary services and procedures are attractive as they enable practitioners to offer a wide variety of wellness oriented medical aesthetic treatment options for patients while also strengthening practice financials from higher treatment revenues."

"Dermatology, plastic surgery and primary care physicians, are actively including energy-based modalities in their practice, shifting their traditional medical business models to include wellness-oriented offerings," says Mary Trout, Chief Commercial Officer at Candela Corporation. "Multi-application devices are usually a great first line entry point for practices looking to incorporate aesthetics into their offerings. These devices allow practices to offer their patients the widest range of common treatment needs such as uneven pigmentation (reds and browns on skin) and hair removal."

Some of the key questions answered by panelists during the Think Tank include:

Other than using filler and botulinum toxic injections , do you also use energy-based treatments to increase production of elastin and collagen?

Other than using filler and , do you also use energy-based treatments to increase production of elastin and collagen? What would you recommend as first line energy-based devices when incorporating aesthetic services in your practice?

What would you recommend as first line energy-based devices when incorporating aesthetic services in your practice? How do you select manufacturers to partner with? What are the decision-making criteria that are important in your consideration?

How do you select manufacturers to partner with? What are the decision-making criteria that are important in your consideration? What are the challenges you face when treating patients with skin of color? What common conditions do you usually see from this group of patients?

About Candela

Established in 1970, Candela is a leading US-based global medical aesthetic device company with headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The company's technologies enable physicians to provide advanced energy-based solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications including treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, scars, facial resurfacing, wrinkle reduction, acne, leg veins, cellulite, body shaping, women's health, and tattoo and hair removal. Contact us.

