TruGrid Earns Perfect Record Award for Safety Accomplishments

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGrid has been recognized by the National Safety Council with a Perfect Record Award, given to companies that achieve 12 consecutive months without a work-related injury or illness resulting in days away from work. From January 1 through December 31, 2025, TruGrid teams logged more than 210,000 work hours with a 0.00 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR). During that time, the company also surpassed 365 consecutive days with zero Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable incidents, all while completing five projects.

"Our teams take pride in delivering projects the right way, and our strong safety culture is central to that commitment," said Josh Richardson, Chief Operating Officer at TruGrid. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, partners, and subcontractors who make safe execution possible every day."

TruGrid's performance significantly outpaces industry benchmarks. The construction industry average TRIR ranges from 1.5 to 2.3, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while utilities and renewable energy companies average 1.14, based on ISNetworld® data.

"Safety performance at this level is the result of alignment, accountability, and a culture where teams are empowered to act before incidents occur," said Justin Whittenburg, Vice President of Health, Safety & Environment at TruGrid.

TruGrid recently released a safety white paper outlining the strategies behind this milestone and sharing insights to help strengthen safety culture across the EPC industry.

About TruGrid

TruGrid is a premier utility-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar technology. Its mission is to connect customers and communities with reliable and valuable utility-scale clean energy projects. Based in Houston, Texas, TruGrid is at the forefront of North America's energy transition, offering solutions that ensure the most profitable projects for customers. Proudly owned by Hull Street Energy, TruGrid is dedicated to advancing sustainability and leading the energy industry with a focus on excellence, safety, and reliability.

About Hull Street Energy

Hull Street Energy (HSE) is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals, and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about HSE please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

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SOURCE TruGrid