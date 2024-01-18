Energy Regulatory Lawyer Ruta Kalvaitis Skučas Joins Crowell & Moring

Crowell & Moring LLP

18 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruta Kalvaitis Skučas has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Practice Group. She brings more than two decades of experience advising clean energy developers, traders, and technology companies on energy issues before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the U.S. Department of Energy, and state public utility commissions.

Skučas focuses on electric and natural gas matters and has extensive experience in energy trading, including on compliance and enforcement matters. Skučas has a deep understanding of FERC and wholesale electricity markets. She advises clients on a range of issues faced by market participants. She assists developers of renewable and natural gas-fired generation with all aspects of project development, including interconnection, reactive power compensation, capacity markets, financings, and mergers and acquisitions. She has guided various market participants on stakeholder matters, including developing and implementing strategies to achieve changes in market rules. Skučas also counsels clients on policy matters, including engaging with FERC and the Energy Department on rulemakings.

Her clients include clean energy developers, energy trading companies, generation and merchant transmission developers in the FERC regulatory space, non-traditional energy companies, technology companies, and emerging ventures.  

"Ruta's combination of federal regulatory and private practice experience will be an asset to our clients," said Tyler O'Connor, a leader of the firm's Energy Practice. "She has a deep understanding of federal regulation of the electric and natural gas industries, from the project finance, regulatory compliance, and enforcement perspectives."

Skučas previously served at FERC for a decade, holding several positions including attorney advisor and as an attorney in the commission's Office of the General Counsel. She was also legal advisor to Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur, focusing particularly on the PJM Interconnection, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, and natural gas issues. She helped the commissioner shape electric and natural gas policy, including on transmission planning and cost allocation through Order No. 1000. She joins Crowell from K&L Gates.

Skučas' addition builds on a period of sustained growth at Crowell. Over the past three years, the firm has added more than 60 lateral partners across its practices, including its Chambers-ranked Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Practice Group.

"I'm excited to join Crowell's highly respected Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Practice Group," said Skučas. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the firm's lawyers and continuing my work with energy developers and non-traditional energy companies to guide their interactions with the regulated energy markets."

Skučas earned her law degree from Boston University School of Law, her master's degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, and her bachelor's degree from Boston College. She serves on the board of the Women's Energy Network, Washington, D.C. Chapter, and on the board of the Charitable Foundation of the Energy Bar Association.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.  

