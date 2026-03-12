Energy storage leader Hithium expands Latin American footprint with new Chile office

SANTIAGO, Chile , March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hithium, a leading global provider of energy storage solutions and services, announced the expansion of its presence in Latin America with the opening of a new office in Santiago, Chile. At a launch event with partners and colleagues from the Chilean clean energy sector, the manufacturer presented its plans, along with product innovations and growth benchmarks. The new Santiago office reflects a commitment to supporting the growth of Chile's energy storage capacity and the region's energy transition more broadly, as Hithium pursues its strategy to grow in Chile and across Latin America.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the Inauguration of Hithium Chile Office in Santiago

Meeting the market's energy storage appetite

Chile's robust renewable energy market, together with its stable planning frameworks for grid and clean power development, make the country a leader in the hemisphere. An ambitious energy transition strategy, aiming to increase the share of clean energy from ca. 70% today to net zero by 2050, also requires accelerating the build-up of energy storage capabilities to reduce curtailments of solar and wind power and support grid stability. Hithium's full scenario solutions make the company a competitive player, as both utility-scale project developers and the Chilean industrial sector look to include more large-scale battery storage solutions in their energy mix.

Hithium President of Global Business Mizhi Zhang said: "Hithium is uniquely positioned to be a strong partner in Chile's expansion of energy storage and establishing a permanent presence in Santiago with our new office was a necessary next step. We're now optimally located to meet demand for high-capacity energy storage solutions and services across the market's wide variety of scenarios."

Pioneering technology for a trendsetting market

At the company's launch event, Zhang explained, "It was important for us to mark this step by gathering with partners and colleagues. We wanted both to share news and to celebrate milestones, including our placement in the global 2025 rankings as one of the top two companies worldwide for utility-scale battery shipments."

Zhang pointed to examples like Hithium's 8-hour LDES product, focused on supporting grid stability, and its other scenario-based solutions: "We have focused on design and engineering innovations that enable significant reductions in cost and maintenance time, a high degree of compatibility with other systems like neighboring PV, a low noise level, and multi-layer safety architecture. Our new high-capacity 2-hour and 4-hour battery cells also allow greater flexibility in adapting for a range scenarios. And we also see the growing demand for long-duration energy storage in the Chilean market. In response to this trend, our 8-hour energy storage system is well positioned to address these needs, supporting the integration of renewable energy and enhancing grid stability in the region."

Additionally, a recent open-door fire test of Hithium's ∞Power 6.25 MWh with the 1175 Ah 0.25P cells, supervised by third-party compliance experts from UL Solutions, successfully demonstrated that increasing battery capacity can be decoupled from increased risk.

