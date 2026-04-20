ENERGYRE DONATES $25,000 TO HOUSE OF HOPE OF THE PEE DEE TO SUPPORT LOCAL FAMILIES AND INDIVIDUALS IN NEED

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- energyRe, a leading developer of reliable and affordable energy solutions, including solar projects in Darlington, Florence, and Williamsburg counties, today announced a $25,000 donation to House of Hope of the Pee Dee, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

Based in Florence and serving communities throughout the Pee Dee, with a new location opening in Darlington County, House of Hope of the Pee Dee has served the region since 1990, providing shelter, meals, and other critical services for men, women, and children experiencing homelessness and addiction. The organization offers more than 45,000 nights of shelter and almost 100,000 meals, while also providing education, training, emergency services, long-term transitional housing and addiction recovery.

"Partnerships like this help us continue serving men, women, and children in crisis with shelter, meals, recovery support, and hope for what comes next," said Jon Weiss Jr., Chief Executive Officer, House of Hope of the Pee Dee. "This generous gift from energyRe will strengthen our ability to care for our neighbors and continue offering life-changing services across the Pee Dee."

The donation includes energyRe's recent sponsorship of House of Hope's Evening of Hope, the organization's signature annual fundraiser. This year's event was held on March 9, 2026, at the Florence Center and featured speaker Bethany Hamilton and musical guest Megan Woods, helping raise awareness and support for House of Hope's ongoing work across its facilities.

"House of Hope is doing deeply important work for individuals and families across the Pee Dee, and energyRe is proud to support an organization that provides both immediate and long-term support," said Patrick Moore, Development and Community Partnerships Manager at energyRe. "We are honored to support House of Hope's mission and to invest in an organization that meets people with compassion, dignity, and practical resources when they need them most."

The support House of Hope receives from community partners is essential to sustaining its work. The organization serves up to 120 people a night, and this funding helps support programs and general operations for people in need across the Pee Dee.

Through this gift, energyRe is helping House of Hope continue providing compassionate, community-based support to individuals and families working to regain stability and rebuild their lives.

About energyRe

energyRe is an American-led energy company created to develop innovative infrastructure projects that meet rising electricity demand with affordable and reliable energy. Our company portfolio combines generation, transmission and storage with a "community first" approach to project development, bringing together industry-leading expertise and local know-how. With a total of 16 gigawatts under development in regions around the US, energyRe is a leader in utility-scale transmission, generation, storage and distributed generation solutions. We prioritize community engagement, public-private partnerships, and operational reliability in every project. Learn more at www.energyre.com.

SOURCE energyRe