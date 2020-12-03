Enfinity Global Secures $20 Million of Growth Capital

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, noted: "We are excited to partner with the team at Spring Creek and further benefit from their insight of capital formation on renewables".

According to Bloomberg's NEF 2020 report, $130 trillion will have to be deployed globally by mid-century to achieve a 2 Celsius degree temperature reduction. This will bring solar and wind to be 56% of the global electricity generation by 2050. Over $2.6 trillion has been invested in renewable energy from 2010 to 2019 as the fully delivered cost of renewables has become an economically viable replacement for conventional carbon-based fuels.

Domenech added that "the zero-carbon economy will create attractive investment opportunities requiring various types of capital and structures to scale."

About Enfinity Global:

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global renewable energy solutions platform focused on developing, financing, building, operating and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across Europe, Asia and the US, the company develops energy solutions to help achieve a zero-carbon footprint and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more information about Enfinity Global, please visit: www.enfinity.global

