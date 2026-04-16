engage2learn Acquires Education Elements to Expand Its Instructional Leadership Support for K-12 Districts

Acquisition deepens engage2learn's support for instructional leaders by adding expertise in district strategy and instructional design

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- engage2learn ("e2L"), a leading provider of leadership coaching, teacher development, data insights, and software that help improve instructional quality and student outcomes for school districts nationwide, today announced the acquisition of Education Elements, a K–12 education consultancy specializing in change management, strategic planning, and leadership development. Engage2learn is a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners.

This acquisition brings together engage2learn's research-based instructional leadership support and its AI-powered GroweLab technology with Education Elements' deeply localized approach to district strategy and instructional change. Together, the combined organization will accelerate a shared mission to support instructional leaders and coaches nationwide.

Education Elements brings more than 15 years of experience helping districts strengthen instructional frameworks, build leadership pipelines, and develop strategic plans tailored to their communities. Its student perception surveys provide actionable insights to inform teaching and support continuous improvement, driving lasting change across hundreds of districts nationwide.

"Bringing Education Elements into the engage2learn family strengthens our ability to help K-12 schools thrive," said Shannon Buerk, Founder and CEO of engage2learn. "Their expertise in instructional framework assessment complements our coaching methodology. We are excited about the expanded impact this combination will have for the principals, coaches, and teachers we serve."

"This acquisition represents an important step forward in scaling our platform to serve more districts and educators nationwide," said Scott VanHoy, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners. "Education Elements has built a highly respected, impact-driven model, and we are excited to help extend that reach through engage2learn's broader network, technology, and resources."

"At its core, this partnership is about helping schools better support teachers and improve outcomes for students," said Eric Geveda, Managing Director at Leeds Equity Partners. "Instructional leadership plays a critical role in shaping classroom experiences, and by bringing together engage2learn and Education Elements, we can better equip educators and leaders with the tools, insights, and support they need to drive meaningful, lasting impact in their communities."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About engage2learn:

engage2learn is a strategic transformation partner for school districts, helping them sustainably improve student outcomes and teacher retention through research-based coaching, professional learning, and the GroweLab platform. Founded in 2011, e2L's ESSA-validated approach builds internal capacity so schools see results in weeks that last for years. GroweLab, e2L's technology platform, centralizes professional learning, support, and tracking into one integrated, data-driven platform. For more information, visit www.engage2learn.org.

About Education Elements:

Founded in 2010, Education Elements is a K-12 education consultancy specializing in change management, strategic planning, and leadership development. The company works alongside district teams to develop instructional visions, build leadership capacity, and implement improvement plans grounded in local context and student perception data. Having served hundreds of school systems across the country, Education Elements helps districts pursue their most ambitious goals by tailoring solutions to each community's unique needs and culture. For more information, visit www.edelements.com.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and as of December 31, 2025, manages approximately $7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For more information, visit http://www.leedsequity.com.

For More Information:

Scott VanHoy

Tel. 212-835-2000

www.leedsequity.com

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners