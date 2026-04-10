Leeds Equity Partners Closes Latest Private Equity Fund at $1.9 Billion, Surpassing its Fund Target

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity" or the "Firm") today announced the final close for Leeds Equity Partners VIII, L.P. (together with its parallel investment vehicles, "Leeds VIII"). Leeds VIII closed with total commitments of approximately $1.9 billion, exceeding its fund target and surpassing the $1.4 billion raised for its predecessor fund, Leeds VII.

Leeds Equity, founded in 1993, is a leading private equity firm investing exclusively within the Knowledge Industries – comprising education, training, information services and data solutions. The successful fundraise for Leeds VIII brings the Firm's total capital commitments across its managed funds to approximately $7 billion.

"The closing of Leeds VIII is a reflection of the extraordinary partnership we have with our investors, and we are honored by the confidence they have in our team and our strategy," said Jeffrey T. Leeds, Managing Partner of the Firm. "Many of our limited partners have been with us across multiple funds, over the course of decades, and we are delighted to welcome a new generation of investors who share our conviction in the Knowledge Industries. Their collective support is what makes this work possible, and we are deeply grateful."

"Leeds VIII provides us with a significant mandate to invest capital at a time of remarkable opportunity across the Knowledge Industries," said Jacques Galante, Partner. "In an environment of rapid change, our strategy remains to invest in dynamic companies with exceptional management teams that leverage innovation – including advanced analytics and artificial intelligence – in an effort to drive best-in-class outcomes for learners, professionals and enterprises."

"With Leeds VIII, we remain focused on control buyouts in middle-market companies that are advancing education, workplace access, lifelong learning and the imperative to better deploy information to drive superior enterprise intelligence," said Scott VanHoy, Partner. "Artificial intelligence is creating significant new opportunities across the Knowledge Industries, and we believe our deep sector expertise, combined with decades of investment experience, positions the Firm to capitalize on compelling investments at the intersection of scale and innovation."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity.

About Leeds Equity Partners

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information and data management sectors (the "Knowledge Industries"). Founded in 1993, the Firm manages over $7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries and has been the leading investor in the sector for over 30 years. The Firm believes its deep sector immersion, experienced investment team, shared ecosystem of portfolio companies, and extensive network of relationships enable it to partner with management teams to build companies that address high-stakes challenges, deliver measurable, best-in-class outcomes, and drive long term value.

For more information, please visit www.leedsequity.com.

For More Information:

Jeffrey T. Leeds

Tel. 212-835-2000

www.leedsequity.com

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners