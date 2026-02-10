Learning Ally Audiobook Solution Receives Prestigious Endorsement from the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE)

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a leading nonprofit education technology organization, is proud to announce that the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution® has received the official endorsement of the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE). This prestigious designation, effective through December 18, 2028, recognizes the solution's rigorous, evidence-based approach to supporting students with diverse learning needs.

As a division of the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), CASE provides a formal endorsement only to products that undergo an intensive evaluation process. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution was vetted against high standards for research, instructional impact, accessibility compliance, and professional utility in special education settings.

The CASE Product Review Committee highlighted the program's ability to bridge the gap for struggling readers by providing human-read audiobooks paired with highlighted text. This combination allows students with dyslexia or other reading deficits to access grade-level content, build vocabulary, and gain the confidence necessary for academic success.

"We are honored to receive this endorsement from CASE, an organization that represents thousands of dedicated special education leaders across North America," said Howard Bell III, CEO of Learning Ally. "This distinction validates our 77-year mission to ensure that every student, regardless of their learning difference, has the tools to achieve their full potential. By grounding our solutions in proven research and instructional efficacy, we are not just providing an accommodation; we are empowering students to become independent, lifelong learners."

The CASE endorsement is a validation of the product's quality based on data and field tests. It serves as a guide for educational leaders to identify tools that are truly effective in promoting student success and equity in the classroom. Learning Ally's solution is currently used in more than 24,000 schools, offering a library of over 75,000 human-read titles.

Looking ahead, Learning Ally remains committed to continuing its mission of empowering students with learning differences, including dyslexia, by providing innovative solutions and meaningful partnerships.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization working to improve student reading and learning outcomes through equitable access to proven solutions. Serving millions of students and educators nationwide, Learning Ally provides audiobooks, literacy tools, educator support, and resources that empower all learners—especially those with dyslexia or other reading challenges—to succeed. Learn more at LearningAlly.org.

About CASE

The Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE) is an international professional organization of school administrators whose primary goal is to promote professional leadership and provide the latest information regarding the education of students with disabilities.

