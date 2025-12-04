Learning Ally Welcomes Education Leader Lynne Munson to Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a female-founded nonprofit working to transform the lives of struggling readers through equitable access to education, today announced the appointment of Lynne Munson, Founder and CEO Emeritus of Great Minds®, to its Board of Directors.

Lynne Munson

Munson, a nationally respected leader in K–12 education and curriculum development, emphasized the urgency of Learning Ally's mission as she steps into her new role. "Learning Ally solves one of the biggest challenges facing both teachers and students—accessibility," Munson said. "Students who struggle to read, for dyslexia or any reason, are only fully served when they can access text as readily as their peers."

Munson founded Great Minds in 2007 with the goal of ensuring all students receive a knowledge-rich education in all subjects. Under her leadership, Great Minds was the first to create both ELA and math curricula based on the Common Core State Standards, establishing the basis for what became known as HQIM, or the "high quality instructional materials" movement. Both curricula were given away for free, accelerating their impact on classroom practice nationwide. Great Minds converted from a non-profit to a public benefit corporation and is among the nation's leading providers of core curriculum and professional development services.

Before launching Great Minds, Munson served as deputy chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities (2001–2005), where she advanced national initiatives that expanded public access to educational and cultural resources, including "Picturing America," which put more than 75,000 sets of fine art images and teaching guides into classrooms and libraries. In 2005 Lynne led the first US government delegation to Afghanistan to address issues of cultural reconstruction. Her work at NEH—supporting programs that connected learners of all ages to high-quality content and fostering cross-cultural understanding—reflects a career-long commitment to making powerful learning experiences accessible to all, a commitment that deeply aligns with Learning Ally's mission.

Munson has also served as a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, authored Exhibitionism: Art in an Era of Intolerance, and testified before Congress on college affordability. A graduate of Northwestern University, she lives in Midlothian, VA with her family.

Across her career, Munson has consistently pushed the boundaries of where and how learning happens—advancing education in classrooms, in cultural institutions, and across global contexts. Her lifelong commitment to expanding access to high-quality learning, regardless of age, geography, or circumstance, deeply resonates with Learning Ally's mission to help all learners achieve their potential.

"Lynne's perspective and expertise will be invaluable as Learning Ally continues to expand its impact," said Howard Bell III, CEO of Learning Ally. "Her leadership aligns deeply with our mission to ensure every learner has the tools they need to read, learn, and thrive."

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization working to improve student reading and learning outcomes through equitable access to proven solutions. Serving millions of students and educators nationwide, Learning Ally provides audiobooks, literacy tools, educator support, and resources that empower all learners—especially those with dyslexia or other reading challenges—to succeed. Learn more at LearningAlly.org.

