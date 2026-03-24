EnGenius Brings AI-Powered Analytics and Sophisticated Cloud Management to Existing ONVIF Cameras

Cloud-Managed AI Network Video Systems Deliver Enterprise Storage, Security, and Intelligence for Modern Surveillance

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a global leader in advanced connectivity and cloud-managed networking solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its AI-powered Network Video System (NVS) lineup with two tower-based SKUs designed to bring intelligent analytics, centralized cloud management, and enterprise reliability to existing ONVIF & RTSP camera deployments. This transformative solution brings AI intelligence to existing camera systems without the need for a full hardware replacement, significantly reducing upgrade costs, minimizing the risk of evidence loss, and accelerating investigations. The company also announced that its EnGenius EVS1004D has been honored with a Best of Show award at Integrated Systems Europe 2026, where industry judges recognized the platform's innovation in AI-driven video surveillance and seamless cloud management designed to simplify enterprise security deployments.

EnGenius Cloud Managed AI Network Video System

The new lineup includes:

EVS1004D — Cloud Managed AI 4-Bay Network Video System Tower

— Cloud Managed AI 4-Bay Network Video System Tower EVS1002D — Cloud Managed AI 2-Bay Network Video System Tower

Both systems enable organizations to upgrade existing ONVIF-compatible cameras with advanced AI capabilities—without costly camera replacements— capable of supporting up to 16 non-AI channels, or a maximum of 4 channels when 2 AI-enabled cameras are included, for intelligent, real-time video analysis.

Recognizing the stringent legal and regulatory compliance requirements faced by multi-site SMBs and enterprise organizations across the retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, and finance sectors, the EnGenius NVS Series delivers reliable, 24/7 video availability and playback. By combining edge-based storage with unified cloud management, the EVS Series provides a secure, scalable, and resilient surveillance ecosystem designed to meet the operational and compliance demands of modern, distributed environments.

Intelligent AI Upgrade for Existing Cameras

EnGenius Cloud Managed AI NVS platforms enhance third-party ONVIF or RTSP cameras with powerful edge and cloud-based intelligence. Supporting FHD to 4K resolutions, both tower models deliver 24/7 continuous recording, intelligent metadata-driven analytics, and centralized cloud management across single or multi-site deployments.

AI processing is performed locally while leveraging EnGenius Cloud AI for advanced search, alerts, and insights. Natural language search powered by multimodal AI/LLMs allows operators to locate critical video evidence using simple descriptions—dramatically reducing investigation time.

Two Tower Options for Flexible Deployments

Designed to fit a wide range of surveillance needs, both SKUs share a desktop tower housing optimized for professional environments:

EVS1004D (4-Bay Tower)



Provides enterprise-grade RAID-protected storage (RAID 1/5/6) for high availability and long-term video retention, ideal for larger or compliance-driven deployments.

EVS1002D (2-Bay Tower)



A compact, cost-efficient solution delivering centralized AI-enabled recording and analytics, with RAID 1–protected storage for added data reliability, for small to mid-size installations.

Both models feature:

Maximum video backup capacity: up to 30 channels with EnGenius AI cameras ; 16 channels with third-party, non-AI-enabled cameras; or up to 4 channels when two AI-enabled cameras are used for intelligent, real-time video analysis.

; 16 channels with third-party, non-AI-enabled cameras; or up to 4 channels when two AI-enabled cameras are used for intelligent, real-time video analysis. 1× 10-Gigabit Ethernet + 1× Gigabit Ethernet ports

USB 3.0 ×4 and USB 2.0 ×1 connectivity

SA2.5" or 3.5" SATA 3 drives; includes 1× HDMI port and 1× Kensington lock slot.

ONVIF Profile S and RTSP compatibility

Cloud-managed access anytime, anywhere

Secure, Bandwidth-Efficient, and Future-Ready

Security is built into every layer of the EnGenius AI NVS architecture. By transmitting AI metadata instead of continuous video streams, both systems significantly reduce WAN bandwidth usage—making them ideal for scalable, multi-location environments.

Flexible Video Backup Mechanism

Designed for multi-site enterprise environments, the EVS Series enables seamless video backup across distributed networks within the same organization to EnGenius NVS units. Featuring customizable retention policies, administrators can define recording duration or storage limits to align with legal, regulatory, and operational requirements.

Unified Cloud Management in a Single Ecosystem

Eliminating system silos, the EVS Series seamlessly integrates with all cameras within the EnGenius Cloud platform, enabling IT teams to centrally manage storage, video access, and device health from a single interface. This cloud-native architecture delivers streamlined monitoring and actionable insights—without the complexity of on-premises server deployments.

Designed for Every Industry

The EnGenius Cloud Managed AI NVS solutions are purpose-built for education, retail, hospitality, student housing, senior living, corporate offices, and warehousing, delivering actionable intelligence such as people and vehicle detection, tracking, counting, and real-time Cloud-AI alerts for incidents including bullying, fights, accidents, or restricted-area access.

The Next-Generation of Intelligent Storage

"We are delivering simplicity and intelligence to the security landscape. For years, the high cost of rip-and-replace upgrades has prevented organizations from adopting modern AI-driven security," said Roger Liu, CEO of EnGenius Technologies. "With the EnGenius AI Network Video System, enterprises can preserve their existing camera investments while unlocking advanced AI analytics and enterprise-grade data redundancy—seamlessly bridging legacy infrastructure with the future of intelligent surveillance."

Availability

The EnGenius Cloud Managed AI Network Video System Tower lineup—including the EVS1004D (4-bay) and EVS1002D (2-bay) models, will be available through EnGenius authorized resellers and distribution partners beginning in March 2026. For additional product specifications and purchasing information, visit: EnGenius AI NVS

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies Inc. is an industry leader in secure, cloud-driven networking solutions for enterprise and SMB environments. With over 25 years of innovation, EnGenius enables organizations to build smart, scalable, and easily managed networks with best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO).

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

Phone: 1 (949)-667-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.