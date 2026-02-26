EnGenius Redefines Video Surveillance as Video Intelligence at ISC West 2026

From Video Overload to Context-Aware, Proactive Security — Booth #23109

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, a global leader in cloud-managed networking and intelligent security solutions, today announced it will exhibit at ISC West 2026, the largest converged security trade show in the United States, taking place March 23–27 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. EnGenius will showcase its latest AI-powered cameras and video intelligence solutions at Booth #23109.

At the show, EnGenius will demonstrate its next-generation AI cameras and video intelligence platform, designed to transform traditional surveillance into proactive, context-aware security. Live demonstrations will highlight how EnGenius leverages advanced AI at both the edge and cloud to deliver faster investigations, deeper situational awareness, and more meaningful insights from video data.

"Security teams are overwhelmed with video but still lack timely, actionable insight," said Roger Lui, CEO at EnGenius Technologies. "At ISC West 2026, we're demonstrating how EnGenius AI turns video into intelligence—understanding context, behaviors, and movement across cameras so organizations can respond faster, investigate smarter, and ultimately prevent incidents before they escalate."

AI-Driven Video Intelligence, Live at ISC West

EnGenius' ISC West showcase will focus on next-generation AI capabilities designed to simplify complex security workflows and enhance real-world decision-making:

Customized AI Alerts – User-defined alerts for specific behaviors across any environment, including detecting aggressive behavior toward children or the elderly.

– User-defined alerts for specific behaviors across any environment, including detecting aggressive behavior toward children or the elderly. Natural Language Video Search – An intuitive search experience that allows users to find incidents using everyday language, dramatically reducing the time required to locate relevant footage.

– An intuitive search experience that allows users to find incidents using everyday language, dramatically reducing the time required to locate relevant footage. Generative Facial Recognition – Advanced generative AI technology that builds multiple angles of a person's face from a single frontal profile image, improving identification accuracy across cameras and viewpoints.

– Advanced generative AI technology that builds multiple angles of a person's face from a single frontal profile image, improving identification accuracy across cameras and viewpoints. Visual Timeline Tracking Across Cameras – Automatically generated, timestamped visual timelines that allow investigators to follow people and events seamlessly across multiple cameras and locations, creating a clear narrative of incidents as they unfold.

Together, these capabilities move video surveillance beyond passive monitoring, enabling organizations to detect patterns, accelerate investigations, and extract actionable insights from their security infrastructure.

Purpose-Built for Hybrid Security Architectures

Unlike solutions that force organizations into either fully cloud-based or strictly on-prem deployments, EnGenius is designed for hybrid security realities—where latency, data sovereignty, and uptime requirements vary by site, region, and use case.

"Security teams shouldn't have to choose between cloud intelligence or on-prem control," said Roger Lui. "With EnGenius NVS, we unify both into a single video intelligence architecture that adapts to real-world deployment constraints, not the other way around."

Upgrade Existing Investment Without Hardware Replacement

Most organizations have already invested significantly in surveillance cameras. Rather than costly hardware replacement, EnGenius NVS brings enterprise-grade video intelligence to existing systems—through software innovation, not hardware replacement.

By combining edge AI processing with cloud-based intelligence, EnGenius delivers high performance while minimizing complexity—making advanced video analytics accessible without requiring specialized infrastructure or extensive IT overhead.

A Focus on Context-Aware Security

At ISC West 2026, EnGenius will emphasize how its AI solution interprets context, not just objects. By understanding sequences of activity, behaviors, and movement across time and cameras, the platform provides a more complete picture of security events—helping organizations shift from reactive response to proactive prevention.

These innovations are well suited for a wide range of environments, including commercial facilities, education, retail, healthcare, senior living, and multi-site enterprises seeking smarter, more efficient security operations.

About ISC West

ISC West is the leading security industry event in the United States, bringing together thousands of security professionals, integrators, manufacturers, and technology leaders. The event shows the latest advancements in physical security, video surveillance, access control, and cybersecurity.

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies delivers cloud-managed networking and intelligent security solutions that combine enterprise-grade performance with ease of deployment and management. By unifying networking, AI-powered cameras, and video intelligence, EnGenius helps organizations build smarter, more responsive, and more secure environments.

To learn more about EnGenius' AI surveillance solutions, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/ai-cloud-edge-camera-surveillance.html or stop by Booth #23109 at ISC West 2026.

