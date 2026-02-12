EnGenius ECW515 Brings Wi-Fi 7 Performance to In-Room and In-Unit Deployments

A wall-plate Wi-Fi 7 access point with integrated switching and PoE output, purpose-built for hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and high-density in-room environments

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a global leader in advanced connectivity and cloud-managed networking solutions, today announces the ECW515 Wi-Fi 7 dual-band 2x2:2 wall-plate access point, designed to deliver seamless in-room wireless and wired connectivity in multifamily units, student housing, senior living, hotels, and resorts.

Wi-Fi 7 In-Room Connectivity for MDU and Hospitality



EnGenius ECW515 Wi-Fi 7 wall-plate access point

The EnGenius ECW515 Wi-Fi 7 wall-plate access point delivers enterprise-grade wireless and wired connectivity directly inside the room, enabling fast, reliable in-room communication for streaming, voice, IoT, and productivity devices—while supporting VLAN-based per-user traffic segmentation to help maintain privacy and network control.

Consistent, Personalized In-Room Connectivity for Modern Communication and Entertainment



The ECW515 enhances the in-room experience by enabling seamless content streaming, reliable voice communication, and consistent network access across devices. SmartCasting allows guests and residents to stream content directly from their mobile devices to in-room TVs, while SSID on LAN extends the same secure network policies to wired devices—supporting captive portals and access controls. Together with carrier-class Wi-Fi calling support, the ECW515 helps ensure uninterrupted voice, video, and data services throughout the room.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi 7 dual-band performance delivering up to 3.6 Gbps aggregate throughput

Low-profile design providing reliable in-room wireless coverage for up to 1,000 sq. ft.

2.5 GbE PoE-in uplink with 802.3at PoE+ support for simplified, flexible installations

Integrated 4-port Gigabit switch with PoE output to connect and power in-room devices

Built-in traffic control and VLAN support to help isolate users and devices for added privacy

SmartCasting support for seamless streaming from mobile devices to in-room TVs

Cloud-managed configuration and policy control optimized for mass multi-tenant deployments

Designed for Wi-Fi 7 client compatibility, including the latest smartphones, tablets, and laptops

The ECW515 is ideal for organizations seeking to modernize in-room networking infrastructure while maintaining a clean aesthetic and reducing installation complexity.

"Next-generation wireless demands more than just faster speeds — it requires smarter, more reliable connectivity that enhances every user experience," said Roger Liu, CEO at EnGenius Technologies. "With the ECW515, we've combined true Wi-Fi 7 performance, integrated wired connectivity, and installation flexibility in a sleek wall-plate design that dramatically simplifies deployment in hospitality, residential, and education environments."

Availability



ECW515 will be available from EnGenius authorized resellers and distribution partners by the end of March, with an MSRP of $199. For additional product specifications and purchasing information, visit: ECW515

About EnGenius Technologies



EnGenius Technologies Inc. is an industry leader in secure, AI cloud-driven networking solutions for enterprise and SMB environments. With over 26 years of innovation, EnGenius enables organizations to build smart, scalable, and easily managed networks with best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO).

