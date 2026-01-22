EnGenius Private Cloud Empowers MSPs with Secure, Scalable On-Prem Network Management

The On-Premises Network Management Platform Built for MSPs and System Integrators

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a global leader in advanced connectivity and cloud-managed networking solutions, is pleased to announce the release of EnGenius Private Cloud (EPC)—a fully on-premises network management platform purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and system integrators who require full control over their deployments without relying on public cloud infrastructure. EPC runs on any standard PC, server, or virtual machine, giving partners the ability to manage enterprise-class networks while keeping all data inside their own environment.

EnGenius Private Cloud

Why EPC Is Essential for Today's MSPs

MSPs and system integrators need EnGenius EPC because many of their customers cannot or do not want to use public cloud platforms due to data privacy, compliance, and security concerns. Many governments agencies mandate that all network management systems, logs, and user data remain strictly within their own infrastructure to meet data sovereignty, privacy, and security regulations. These policies prohibit the use of public cloud controllers, restrict external data transmission, and require full visibility and control over how information is stored, accessed, and audited. As a result, MSPs and system integrators serving government clients must deploy fully on-prem solutions like EnGenius EPC to ensure compliance, maintain operational independence, and protect sensitive information from being processed or stored outside government-controlled environments.

EPC: The Solution for Secure, Controlled Network Management

EPC solves these pain points by delivering a fully on-premises, multi-tenant management platform that keeps all data local, operates reliably even without internet, and significantly reduces long-term operational costs. As a 100% locally hosted and secure solution, EPC ensures that network management, logs, client data, and device credentials never leave the premises—giving partners complete control over customization, backups, policies, and overall performance.

EPC provides:

Centralized control of thousands of access points and switches





of thousands of access points and switches True multi-tenant architecture for managing multiple customers with complete separation





for managing multiple customers with complete separation Unified configuration and rapid rollout across distributed sites





across distributed sites Full data ownership, supporting privacy-sensitive and compliance-driven environments

By combining cloud-level convenience with local, on-prem autonomy, EPC empowers MSPs to deliver premium managed services while maintaining the security, privacy, and performance their customers expect.

Key Features & Capabilities of EnGenius EPC

Fully On-Premises Deployment — Runs on local PC, server, or VM with no dependency on public cloud.

— Runs on local PC, server, or VM with no dependency on public cloud. Complete Data Ownership — All logs, credentials, and client data stay inside the organization.

— All logs, credentials, and client data stay inside the organization. Multi-Tenant Architecture — Easily manage multiple customers or sites with full isolation.

— Easily manage multiple customers or sites with full isolation. Centralized Network Management — Unified dashboard for APs, switches, and multiple networks.

— Unified dashboard for APs, switches, and multiple networks. Scalable Design — Supports thousands of devices across distributed deployments.

— Supports thousands of devices across distributed deployments. Cloud-Like Convenience — Zero-touch provisioning, monitoring, and configuration automation.

— Zero-touch provisioning, monitoring, and configuration automation. Offline Operation — Controller continues working even with limited or no internet access.

— Controller continues working even with limited or no internet access. Advanced Security Controls — Localized user authentication, access rights, audit logs, and more.

— Localized user authentication, access rights, audit logs, and more. Flexible Deployment Options — Works on standard Linux environments and supports container-based architecture.

— Works on standard Linux environments and supports container-based architecture. Customizable Policies & Backups — Full control over retention, updating schedules, and system backups.

"MSPs and system integrators have made it clear: they want the power of cloud management without sending sensitive customer data to a public cloud," said Roger Liu, Vice President at EnGenius. "EPC was built to give them exactly that—complete on-prem control, stronger data protection, and the ability to scale their services with confidence. It puts our partners back in control of their networks and their business."

With EPC, EnGenius redefines what on-premises network management can achieve—delivering flexibility, privacy, and reliability that the cloud simply cannot match.

The EPC will be available for download on the EnGenius website starting in January 2026 for EnGenius customers. For additional product specifications and purchasing information, visit: EnGenius Private Cloud

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies Inc. is an industry leader in secure, cloud-driven networking solutions for enterprise and SMB environments. With over 25 years of innovation, EnGenius enables organizations to build smart, scalable, and easily managed networks with best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO).

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

Phone: 1 (949)-667-3645

Email: [email protected]

