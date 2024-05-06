EnGenius Launches AVXpress: Prioritize Critical Video Conferencing Traffic with Unparalleled Ease

AVXpress by EnGenius uses application-aware technology to prioritize network traffic for business-critical AV applications, such as video conferencing. AVXpress delivers a seamless and high-quality connection from Wi-Fi clients to the wired network infrastructure by automatically prioritizing voice and video conferencing communications with easy prioritization settings.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, a leading provider of advanced network solutions, unveiled AVXpress, an innovative software solution designed to effortlessly enhance network traffic prioritization for business-critical video conferencing and other AV-related applications during peak times. Nowadays, video conferencing has become the most critical daily communication tool in business, where issues like lost sound or severe delays can seriously impact productivity. Unlike traditional solutions, AVXpress integrates application-aware technology that automates complex configurations with just one click, setting a new industry standard for network performance optimization in corporate, entertainment, and educational environments.

EnGenius AVXpress: Seamless AV Connectivity.

Optimize Business Communications with Intelligent Prioritization

AVXpress utilizes application-aware technology to automatically recognize and categorize different data types, ensuring that voice and video conferencing communications receive the highest priority by default. This feature dramatically improves the clarity and stability of voice calls and video conferencing applications, crucial for business operations. Additionally, Users can adjust the priority settings to boost other critical applications to high or top priority, ensuring optimal performance and flexibility.

One Click to Optimize: Simplifying Network Traffic Priority

The one-click 'Express' mode in AVXpress allows any user to instantly prioritize time-sensitive AV applications, such as video conferencing, streaming, or gaming, without the need for technical expertise or detailed settings adjustments on wireless APs and Switches. These services are elevated to the same priority level as voice calls by simply clicking a button, ensuring they receive the necessary bandwidth for a smooth and uninterrupted experience, even under heavy network load.

Roger Liu, EVP at EnGenius Technologies, states, "With AVXpress, it's incredibly straightforward. Anyone can quickly prioritize their most needed AV-related applications with just one click—no technical background is required. It's about turning what used to be complicated into something everyone can handle during those busy network times."

From Wi-Fi to Wire: Ensuring Seamless Connection Quality

AVXpress provides a seamless and high-quality connection between Wi-Fi clients and wired network infrastructure. It improves and standardizes network performance to ensure consistent quality throughout the data transmission process. The process begins with Wi-Fi devices and passes through EnGenius Access Points, which identify client applications and prioritize traffic. It then flows smoothly through the wired segments via EnGenius Switches, maintaining the exact default priority definition. This guarantees a stable and uninterrupted network experience across the entire network, ensuring end-to-end high quality.

AVXpress is an innovative feature designed exclusively for EnGenius Access Points and will be accessible through the EnGenius FitXpress and EnGenius Cloud platforms starting in Q2. This rollout ensures that all users can effortlessly utilize AVXpress across EnGenius' management platforms. For more detailed information or to explore its features, contact EnGenius sales or visit AVXpress.

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

