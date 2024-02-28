EnGenius Launches Promotions on FIT Managed PoE Switch Line to Empower SMB with Cost-effective Ethernet Connectivity

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a global leader in high-performance connectivity solutions, is excited to announce a limited-time promotion for its acclaimed FIT Managed PoE Switch line, offering up to 50% off. This initiative aims to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by providing top-tier Ethernet networking technology at an unmatched value, helping them thrive even in challenging economic conditions.

Exceptional Value for Forward-Thinking Businesses

The FIT Switch series comprises various products designed to meet the varied requirements of small and medium-sized businesses. It includes hybrid managed PoE switches (Cloud or On-prem) that provide complete network control and visibility that are easy to use and require no setup. The switches come in various configurations ranging from 24 to 48 ports, with Gigabit options ranging from 410W to 740W PoE power budget, providing flexibility for various use cases. Each product in the range has been designed to deliver excellent performance, with features such as high-speed connectivity, advanced security protocols, and energy-efficient operations.

"It's crucial for small businesses to have access to technology that not only meets their immediate needs but also supports their growth ambitions in today's fast-paced business environment," said Eddie Lee, Product Line Manager of EnGenius Technologies. "Our FIT line has always been about providing SMBs with enterprise-level performance and reliability. With these promotions, we're making these innovative and reliable solutions more accessible. This ensures businesses can leverage the best in technology to drive their success."

A Strategic Investment in Business Continuity and Growth

Investing in the FIT PoE Switch line can offer significant cost-saving benefits and help build a resilient and adaptable business infrastructure. The switches provide a superior price-to-performance ratio, allowing businesses to get the most out of their technology investments. This can result in increased productivity and efficiency without sacrificing quality or performance.

EnGenius has launched a new online store to provide direct access to their latest networking solutions, including the FIT Switch line. This initiative is part of their commitment to making it easily accessible for customers to find and purchase the necessary solutions quickly. Visit the new EnGenius store today to explore our cutting-edge products and take advantage of current promotions: https://store.engeniustech.com

Managed PoE Switches on Promo:

EWS7952P-FIT

EWS7952FP-FIT

EWS7928P-FIT

EWS7928FP-FIT

Key Features:

Easiest Setup: Scan and Register. That's it.

Scan and Register. That's it. Layer 2+ : VLAN, Port Isolation, and Static Routing

: VLAN, Port Isolation, and Static Routing All Ports PoE+ : Power over Ethernet Budget up to 740W

: Power over Ethernet Budget up to 740W Single Pane-of-Glass : Remote Monitoring and Management

: Remote Monitoring and Management SFP Ports : Support for Fiber Connectivity

: Support for Fiber Connectivity Business Grade: Specs and Performance with Most Affordable Price

This exclusive promotional offer is available for a limited time only. For more details on the FIT Switch line and to take advantage of these exceptional discounts, please visit EnGenius Fit Switch Promotion.

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

