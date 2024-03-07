EnGenius Releases New Broadband Outdoor Wireless Solutions to Empower Industrial and Smart City Applications

EnGenius' EOC series is transforming connectivity in smart cities and industrial environments with advanced Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint solutions. The new series comes with dual radios, operating in 5GHz and 6GHz, with integrated NMS for ease of deployment and superior functionality to diverse sectors.

COSTA MESA, Calif. , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a pioneer in innovative connectivity solutions, has launched the new Broadband Outdoor EOC655 series, with an efficient network management system called SkyPoint. This series provides integrated Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint connectivity and is ideal for various sectors, including smart cities, remote industrial control, and public safety. With dual 5 GHz radios, it is well-suited for dense radio frequency (RF) environments and offers secure and reliable broadband for last-mile and backhaul applications. The EOC series also features a mobile app, making it easy for wireless technicians and installers to deploy and use. It is designed to meet the evolving demands of dynamic industries and offers enhanced efficiency and superior functionality.

Broadband Outdoor Wireless Solutions

Simplified Broadband Outdoor Wireless Deployment

The EOC series is an exciting solution for outdoor wireless installations. It replaces traditional and expensive wired frameworks with a 2.4 GHz management radio and a user-friendly mobile app. This innovation simplifies antenna alignment and testing, significantly reducing configuration time, and minimizing errors. The series' streamlined approach speeds up deployment, ensuring service stability and efficiency, especially in challenging environments.

Enhanced Performance and Stability

This series is designed to tackle common issues related to performance and stability in areas with high radio frequency. The series has dual 5 GHz radios with a robust 2 Gbps link capacity that can counter typical problems such as network interference and synchronization failures. It also has intelligent RF and QoS management to ensure optimal performance and efficient traffic prioritization. The series is designed to enhance network resilience with advanced RF management and 'dying gasp' power failure detection, which provides robust solutions in challenging power scenarios and congested wireless spaces.

Optimized Management for Efficient Multi-Tenant Services

The EOC series is a GPS-enabled networking solution with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that simplifies troubleshooting and enhances mapping and diagnostic features. It comes with the SkyConnect app and SkyPoint NMS for complete network health monitoring and asset management. The full suite of software includes tools for pre-install planning, on-site deployment and monitoring, and network management. The series also has advanced Layer 2 capabilities, such as VLAN support, Q-in-Q technology, and multicast and broadcast filtering, which make it an ideal choice for ISPs in multi-tenant service environments.

Key Features and Benefits:

Streamline Network Setup: Set up the network easily with mobile app support for real-time antenna alignment and diagnostics.

Set up the network easily with mobile app support for real-time antenna alignment and diagnostics. Enhance Network Capacity: Dual 5GHz radios offer a robust 2 Gbps link capacity, connecting up to 16 remote end devices in Point-to-Multipoint setups, perfect for large-scale networks.

Dual 5GHz radios offer a robust 2 Gbps link capacity, connecting up to 16 remote end devices in Point-to-Multipoint setups, perfect for large-scale networks. Optimize RF Management: The network adapts to varying conditions to maintain network performance at its peak.

The network adapts to varying conditions to maintain network performance at its peak. Accelerate Outage Recovery: Implement dying gasp alerts to isolate remote power-related issues.

Implement dying gasp alerts to isolate remote power-related issues. Maximize Spectrum Efficiency: Utilize adaptive data rates and auto channel selection for effective bandwidth use.

Utilize adaptive data rates and auto channel selection for effective bandwidth use. Centralize Network Control: Manage networks with SkyPoint NMS and make adjustments on -the -go with the SkyConnect app.

Manage networks with SkyPoint NMS and make adjustments on -the -go with the SkyConnect app. Increase Multi-Tenant Service Efficiency: Cater to ISPs with advanced Layer 2 features, ensuring secure and efficient network traffic management.

Cater to ISPs with advanced Layer 2 features, ensuring secure and efficient network traffic management. Ensure Outdoor Durability: Guarantee durability in harsh conditions with IP67-rated casing and surge protection.

Guarantee durability in harsh conditions with IP67-rated casing and surge protection. Secure Data Transmission: Protect information with AES-256 encryption.

Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies, highlights that the EOC series is more than a mere product. He states, "This series represents a fusion of advanced hardware and innovative software designed to tackle the connectivity challenges faced in backhaul and last-mile applications across various urban, rural, and industries. We're excited to streamline connectivity for our partners and customers with our new EOC solutions."

EnGenius is launching multiple models in the EOC655 series with built-in panel and sector antennas and the ability to connect external antennas for more flexibility. These EOC products are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024 and will be made available through the EnGenius network of authorized resellers and distributors.

https://www.engeniustech.com/broadband-outdoor-ptp-ptmp-solution.html

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

