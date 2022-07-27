EnGenius Now Shipping Its First Ever Wi-Fi 6E Access Point for the SMB Market

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, today announced that their very first Wi-Fi 6E access point designed for the SMB market is shipping now—despite persistent supply chain shortages affecting industries worldwide.

Powered by Qualcomm, the EnGenius Cloud ECW336 Wi-Fi 6E indoor ceiling mount tri-band access point has been developed for use in the recently unleashed 6 GHz spectrum. The ECW336 AP marks the company's first venture into 6E territory.

EnGenius Technologies, Inc.

Experts predict that as many as 500 million Wi-Fi 6E compatible devices will spill onto the market in the next two years, enjoying massive, pristine Wi-Fi real estate. While the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands offer a total of 560 MHz of spectrum and 27 channels, 6 GHz alone offers 1200 MHz of spectrum and 59 channels.

With its 6E capability, the ECW336 AP easily supports the ever-growing bandwidth demands of densely congested environments such as corporate workspaces, multi-family units, senior living, student housing, retail, medical centers, and resorts.

Business professionals and consumers alike will experience much faster connection speeds without the lag, buffering, and endless download delays experienced within the saturated 2.4 and 5GHz bands. The future of lightning fast, unimpeded Wi-Fi is finally here.

Top Features of the ECW336 Access Point:

Operates in the 6 GHz band, which offers interference-free signals and paves the way for innovation.

Can access 14 additional 80 MHz channels or 7 160 MHz super-wide channels to avoid bottlenecks and reach gigabit Wi-Fi.

Includes powerful Qualcomm processor to boost performance exponentially.

Contains three radios (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and now 6 GHz) to support thousands of current and new devices.

Features high efficiency Wi-Fi 6 technology to handle a massive number of connections and deliver better communication.

Comes with 5 Gbps Ethernet port to easily support gigabit wireless speeds and higher user consumption.

Includes new diagnostic and connectivity tools, and real-time channel utilization for greater Wi-Fi performance.

The high efficiency of Wi-Fi 6 wireless technology is becoming more prominent in today's devices, but the true power of these features will now be unleashed in the massive, unexplored 6 GHz realm. Now, users will realize what true gigabit wireless speed really means.

Now is the time to take advantage of this ground-breaking technology. Visit our site for more information on how you can get your ECW336 Wi-Fi 6E access points.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

+1 (949) 667 3645

[email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.