EnGenius Unveils Cloud-Managed Wi-Fi 7 Enterprise AP with 24/7 AirGuard™ Security

EnGenius ECW536S: Bridging Enterprise Wi-Fi 7 with 24/7 AirGuard™ Cloud Security

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a global leader in advanced connectivity and cloud-managed networking solutions, today announces the expansion of its EnGenius Cloud-managed security portfolio with advanced Wi-Fi 7 access points featuring EnGenius AirGuard™, now integrated into its flagship ECW536S Wi-Fi 7 series for enhanced protection in security-sensitive environments such as financial institutions, healthcare, and enterprises.

Continuous Wireless Threat Protection with AirGuard™

EnGenius Security AP

As enterprise environments embrace remote access and proliferating Bluetooth/IoT endpoints, attack surfaces have expanded dramatically. EnGenius addresses this challenge with AirGuard™, an intelligent wireless intrusion detection and prevention system (WIDS/WIPS) built into its APs. AirGuard™ delivers 24/7 threat detection—identifying and neutralizing threats such as evil twins, rogue APs, man–in–the–middle attacks, RF jammers, and flood attempts—by leveraging dedicated scanning radios. This always–on security protection operates without compromising wireless performance. Professional-grade RF spectrum analysis visualizes SSID legitimacy and ensures optimal channel utilization, while zero-wait DFS facilitates seamless, non–disruptive channel shifts when radar is detected. Additionally, BLE scanning capabilities detect nearby Bluetooth devices.

Key Features:

Wireless intrusion detection system (WIDS) - for threat detection

Wireless intrusion protection system (WIPS) - for attack remediation

24/7 Wireless Threat Monitoring – Continuously scans for malicious activity using dedicated security radios without affecting Wi-Fi performance.

Comprehensive Threat Detection – Identifies rogue APs, evil twins, flood attacks, man-in-the-middle attacks, and RF jammers.

Dedicated Security Radios – Ensure uninterrupted client connectivity while maintaining constant threat surveillance.

Cloud-Managed Protection – Real-time monitoring and alerts through EnGenius Cloud for immediate response.

Proactive Defense – Neutralizes threats before they compromise sensitive enterprise networks.

Ideal for High-Security Environments – Perfect for finance, healthcare, government, and distributed enterprise networks.

The ECW536S, powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro 1220 platform, cloud–managed Wi–Fi 7 (802.11be) 4×4×4 access point for enterprises. With ultra-fast aggregate speeds of up to 18.8 Gbps, it delivers exceptional performance across all bands—2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz—expanding capacity for bandwidth-demanding applications and dense environments.

Key Benefits

High Speeds & Capacity – Deliver blazing Wi-Fi 7 performance with throughput up to 11,600 Mbps (6 GHz), 5,800 Mbps (5 GHz), and 1,440 Mbps (2.4 GHz) to power bandwidth-intensive and data-heavy applications.

Advanced Optimization – Featuring 4x4x4 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and a 10 GbE PoE++ uplink, the ECW536S ensures efficient channel use, ultra-low latency, and rock-solid connectivity in the most demanding high-density environments.

Future-Ready Connectivity – Fully supports the latest Wi-Fi standards while remaining backward-compatible, making it easy to integrate into existing networks and prepare for tomorrow's wireless technologies.

Simplified Cloud Management – Centralized through EnGenius Cloud for zero-touch provisioning, streamlined configuration, and automated firmware updates, reducing deployment time and operating costs.

Unified Security and Performance for Sensitive Environments

With phishing responsible for up to 90% of enterprise data breaches, often initiated through rogue devices, securing wireless infrastructure is paramount. EnGenius now offers an all-in-one, cloud–managed solution—combining high–performance Wi–Fi 7 connectivity with continuous, intelligent security monitoring—eliminating the need for disparate point solutions and reducing costly vulnerabilities.

"With over twenty years delivering high–quality networking solutions, we are excited to continue leading the industry by strengthening our industry–acclaimed cloud management system with an integrated high–performance wireless security solution. The ECW536S will be able to identify and prevent Wi–Fi security threats in real time without any performance degradation," said Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. "We are determined to provide our customers with even stronger security tools to counter the constant, increasingly sophisticated attacks on their networks and sensitive enterprise data."

Availability

The ECW536S will be available from EnGenius authorized resellers and distribution partners by the end of January, with an MSRP of $749. For additional product specifications and purchasing information, visit: ECW536S

