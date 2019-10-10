EnGenius Technologies Brings License-Free Cloud Managed Networking to Canada by Partnering Up with Access Wireless

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a California-based high-profile multinational wireless networking company, known for delivering future-proof hardware and software solutions for small and medium businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Access Wireless, an established Canadian distributor specializing in cloud-based networking support. By adding EnGenius Cloud to its portfolio, the company will service over 1,000 Managed Service Providers (MSP) located in Canada and will provide them with reliable support for the latest award-winning EnGenius license-free cloud-based networking solution.

EnGenius Cloud's versatile line of high-performance, managed network devices includes future-proof Wi-Fi 6 AP models and Gigabit PoE switches with SFP+ options.

EnGenius will rely on Access Wireless to provide MSPs with easily enabled management tools that would allow them to accurately remotely monitor, manage, and serve Wi-Fi users on networks that span across continents. Over the last few decades, the Canadian company has allowed many companies to grow outside of their natural physical service area comfortably. MSPs of all sizes were freed from truck rolls for 95% of the issues that generally haunted them if they had used systems that did not have a cloud-based dashboard. The results drove success stories and attracted the attention of EnGenius.

"Being an original stakeholder of two of the most successful mesh networking cloud-based technology providers, I believe EnGenius Cloud is the next big winner in the lives of MSP's and IT departments around the world," said Gerry Bakker, CEO of Access Wireless.

The EnGenius Cloud solution offers advanced management features and future proof hardware. With AI-driven features, EnGenius Cloud delivers higher context in-network data to provide IT administrators with precise control over their networks. EnGenius Cloud simplifies network deployment and management with 24/7 access to comprehensive visual tools and delivers optimal security with a guaranteed uptime of 99.99% SLA.

The EnGenius Cloud hardware solution Access Wireless will bring to the Canadian market is comprised of:

Indoor Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 ceiling mount and wall plate APs

Outdoor Wi-Fi omni-directional APs

8, 24 and 48 port Gigabit Cloud Switches

To learn more about EnGenius Cloud offered through Access Wireless visit https://www.engeniuswireless.ca/

