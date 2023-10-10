EnGenius Unveils the Most Intuitive Security Gateway for SMB, Branch Offices, and WFH Environments

The new innovative XG60-FIT gateway addresses small businesses' unique needs and complex gateway setup challenges by offering extreme value, efficient security and performance, and easy-to-use management, all starting at $375 MSRP.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius, a leading innovator in connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, the XG60-FIT gateway, a solution designed specifically for small businesses' security and networking needs. With the XG60-FIT gateway, small businesses can efficiently manage remote worker networks and branch locations, ensuring secure communication and data protection without needing dedicated IT teams.

Robust Cybersecurity and Seamless Network Performance

EnGenius Security Gateway XG60-FIT

The XG60-FIT gateway provides dependable connectivity, efficient security, and easy management. This robust connectivity solution offers high throughput performance and real-time protection for businesses' networks, allowing for collaboration and secure data sharing. Its innovative approach to simplicity makes VPN setup a breeze, enabling quick and secure connections between branches or remote workers with just a few clicks. To enhance network reliability, the gateway features dual-WAN ports for load balancing and failover support, with cellular WAN serving as a backup connection in case of WAN failures. Additionally, it offers multiple gigabit ports and a PoE+ port to power Wi-Fi access points, delivering high-performance Wi-Fi for small businesses, branch offices, and WFH employees.

Surefire Approach to Installation and Network Management

The gateway can be effortlessly managed through the FitXpress platform, offering business owners and IT beginners a centralized and user-friendly network management system. With FitXpress, businesses can conveniently install, configure, and remotely monitor the gateway and other EnGenius network devices via the web portal and app from anywhere, anytime. This all-inclusive solution enhances network security, efficiency, and management convenience for small businesses.

"The launch of EnGenius XG60-FIT gateway redefines how small businesses approach network management," stated Roger Liu, EVP at EnGenius Technologies. "By combining high performance, simplified VPN solutions, and seamless network management integration, we empower small businesses to keep their teams connected and their data safe easily to allow them to focus on their business, customers, and success."

EnGenius recognizes the critical need for simple solutions targeted at small business and their growth. The XG60-FIT gateway offers exceptional value and delivers efficient security and performance capabilities for small companies, chain stores, and branch offices, ensuring they have the tools necessary to thrive and for long-term success.

Key Features of XG60-FIT

Auto-VPN for self-healing and quick network deployment.

High-throughput and secure site-to-site VPN/ client VPN.

Dual-GbE WAN and Dual-GbE LAN for maximum performance.

Flexible connectivity through dual-WAN load balancing.

WAN failover and cellular failover ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

Stateful firewall with high-efficiency filtering and inspection to enhance security.

Passthrough and routing options for existing network gateway or router.

Dual-core 2.1 GHz processor for greater speed and power.

4x GbE Ports and 1x SFP uplink with seamless connectivity.

Cloud-based management unifies EnGenius Fit Gateways, Wi-Fi Access Points, and Switches.

Centralized and remote management through the FitXpress web portal or app.

The XG60-FIT gateway is slated to start shipping early Q4 with an MSRP of $375. For more information, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/fit-gateway.html

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing its customers with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive their success.

